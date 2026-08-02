Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Kyren Wilson 11-6 to claim Shanghai Masters title

Victory capped a fine week for the world number one who numbered world champion Wu Yize, John Higgins and Barry Hawkins among his victims in Shanghai to suggest he is right back to his best.

Despite a brief rally in the evening, Wilson was always swimming against the tide and Trump closed out the match to secure a first prize of £210,000.

It was a second triumph in the event for Trump, champion in 2024, and he rarely endured an anxious moment as he dominated the opening session to lead 7-3 and set up a cruise to the winning line.

PROFESSIONAL TITLE NUMBER 45 FOR JUDD TRUMP! 🏆 The final moments as the Bristol potter adds another chapter to his legendary career. #ShanghaiMasters pic.twitter.com/jA9or7SJzC

Trump told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "He's [Wilson] beaten me in the last few finals. It was nice to start the season in that kind of manner and get one over on him

"This tournament is amazing. I love coming to Shanghai. It is the first tournament of the year and it is a bit unknown how you are going to play.

"Especially with the challenge of Xintong and Wu Yize, this rivalry is important for us. I think Kyren struggled a bit in the ranking events last season. I did alright, but there are people just behind now.

"You want to show them that you are still the best in the world and it is important to be winning big events like this."

A frustrated Wilson said: "It should really have been 5-5 after the first session.

"That is how good Judd Trump is. If you give him a chance he will punish you and when he smells blood he goes for the kill.

"I made it too difficult tonight, but I kept fighting."