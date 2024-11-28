Snooker results: Judd Trump beats John Higgins 6-5 in UK Championship epic

It was nip and tuck for most of the afternoon, but Trump, as has now become his custom, stood tall when it mattered most, suggesting his wait for a second UK Championship title might soon be over.

In truth, the crowd were treated to some trademark Higgins for most of the match, the veteran Scot pinching the first frame on the final black with a wonderful clearance, and then again coming from behind to take out frame four and level at 2-2.

For Higgins, it proved to be another stinging, close defeat in a high-profile match, one he will feel he should've won having at one stage led 4-3 and then produced a fine run of 66 in frame 10 to take the match the distance.

However, Higgins blinked first, a loose safety shot offering Trump sight of a pot to the centre pocket which he gleefully accepted, before going on to compile a high-class break of 106 which proved a fitting finale to an absorbing joust.

Higgins looked to be firmly in control of the decider, 34 points ahead with both players engaged in a protracted safety battle which involved a series of roll-ups into the pack of reds.

"In the first four frames, we just showed a lot of respect for each other, didn’t want to give easy chances," Trump told BBC Sport.

"After (the interval) I just tried to make it a bit more attacking, a bit more free flowing and I think we both benefited from that in the end.

"The game was just too slow and I just want to speed it up.

"After I get into the game, I just feel like I can relax and let go, and that is when I play my best."

Trump may be many people’s tip to go on and win the triple crown event once again, but the 2019 world champion is taking things as they come.

"I haven’t played my best so far," he said.

"It is nice to do it when it really matters, like in the last frame, it was a great break and I was in perfect position the whole time.

"So probably when the real pressure is on, that is probably when I produce my best stuff. (I am) a long way (off that) at the moment.

"There are a lot of players who are playing good stuff, I am not one of them, but I am still in the event, so I still have time to improve."

Zhang comeback floors Bingham

On the other table, Zhang Anda completed a superb fightback to beat Stuart Bingham

Bingham had seemed in complete control as he opened up a 5-1 lead.

In the fifth frame, Bingham was set for a 147 chance, but missed the black after a 14th red as his break finished on 105.

Zhang, who made a maximum in his first round win over Lei Peifan, started what looked an unlikely recovery with a break of 81 to take the seventh frame.

The world number 11, though, continued to build momentum, as breaks of 70 and 108 saw him pull level.

From being so dominant, Bingham’s cueing deserted him as Zhang battled through the deciding frame 73-29 to take his place in the quarter-final line-up against Trump.