Snooker results: Judd Trump beats John Higgins 6-5 having trailed 5-2

Higgins registered breaks of 124 and 137 en route to taking a 5-2 lead and had the chance to secure victory in frame eight.

But the Scot then had trouble with his position from black to yellow, and after subsequently failing to pot a tricky thin cut, he did not put another point on the board for the remainder of the contest as Trump hit back in emphatic fashion.

After narrowing the gap to three frames, Trump won the next three, posting breaks of 88 and 111 in the ninth and 10th.