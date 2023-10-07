Snooker results: Judd Trump beats John Higgins 6-5 having trailed 5-2

Judd Trump produced a superb comeback as he defeated John Higgins 6-5 to reach Sunday’s English Open final in Brentwood.
Higgins registered breaks of 124 and 137 en route to taking a 5-2 lead and had the chance to secure victory in frame eight.
But the Scot then had trouble with his position from black to yellow, and after subsequently failing to pot a tricky thin cut, he did not put another point on the board for the remainder of the contest as Trump hit back in emphatic fashion.
After narrowing the gap to three frames, Trump won the next three, posting breaks of 88 and 111 in the ninth and 10th.
While Higgins afterwards said he felt like he had been “hit by a truck”, Trump said in quotes on wst.tv: “John put me under a lot of pressure early on and he didn’t look like missing.
“He gave me a lifeline to go 5-3 and I felt I was still in it. I just went for everything and they went in.
“Early in the game I was tense and trying too hard, then from 5-2 I changed my mindset and relaxed. At 5-4 I went to the toilet and when I came back in the reaction was so loud, that inspired me to put on a show for them. That’s when I play my best.”