Having been forced to battle hard when trailing Zhou for much of their match, Trump needed more of the same to overcome the experienced Carter who looked the better player for long periods of their contest.

In fact, Trump only managed two breaks over fifty as he was readily outscored by his opponent in all bar the frames count.

Trump won two of the first three frames, but Carter put together breaks of 79, 133 and 52 to close in a 4-3 lead, only for Trump to pinch an ultimately decisive seventh frame that turned the match on its head.

Trump then produced his best contribution of the night, a run of 96, to reach his second semi-final in as many weeks having finished runner-up at the Welsh Open only a matter of days ago.

Trump will face Shaun Murphy on Saturday night after the former world champion held his nerve to beat Oliver Lines 5-4.

Lines has enjoyed something of a breakthrough week in Turkey, but Murphy's superior experience guided him through a nervy deciding frame that could have gone either way.

Selt sets up Ding clash

Elsewhere, Matthew Selt will face Ding Junhui for a place in Sunday's final after the former continued his impressive week's work with a 5-3 win over Martin Gould.