Judd Trump came through a challenging day in Antalya on Friday, beating Zhou Yuelong and Ali Carter to reach the semi-finals of the Turkish Masters.
Having been forced to battle hard when trailing Zhou for much of their match, Trump needed more of the same to overcome the experienced Carter who looked the better player for long periods of their contest.
In fact, Trump only managed two breaks over fifty as he was readily outscored by his opponent in all bar the frames count.
Trump won two of the first three frames, but Carter put together breaks of 79, 133 and 52 to close in a 4-3 lead, only for Trump to pinch an ultimately decisive seventh frame that turned the match on its head.
Trump then produced his best contribution of the night, a run of 96, to reach his second semi-final in as many weeks having finished runner-up at the Welsh Open only a matter of days ago.
Trump will face Shaun Murphy on Saturday night after the former world champion held his nerve to beat Oliver Lines 5-4.
Lines has enjoyed something of a breakthrough week in Turkey, but Murphy's superior experience guided him through a nervy deciding frame that could have gone either way.
Elsewhere, Matthew Selt will face Ding Junhui for a place in Sunday's final after the former continued his impressive week's work with a 5-3 win over Martin Gould.
Selt scored heavily once again, this time breaks of 89, 90, 118 and 58 overpowering Gould who actually led 2-0 at one stage, only to come off second best for the majority of the next six frames.
No less impressive was Ding, whose resurgence continued as he brushed aside Graeme Dott 5-1.
Dott made the last four of the European Masters recently, but he had no answers to the Chinese who might just be playing his best snooker since he won the UK Championship back in 2019.