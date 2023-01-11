Judd Trump survived a huge scare at the Masters, rallying from 5-3 behind to beat Ryan Day 6-5 at Alexandra Palace.

The match was a struggle for both players who were a long way from their best, but Day will feel this was an opportunity missed having spurned several chances to get over the line. Day was firmly in control when winning the eighth frame – another in which both players were guilty of missing chances – to lead 5-3 and seemingly put himself on course for the quarter-finals. The British Open hero could almost touch the last eight when working himself in a fine position in the following frame, before missing an easy final red and allowing Trump to battle back into the frame. In the end, Day needed to pot the final two colours to force a re-spotted black, before coming desperately close to a tough pot to the green pocket and leaving the black hanging over the opposite baulk pocket.

Another miss from Day in frame 10 when once again nursing a lead handed Trump the latest in a long line of lifelines, and the 2019 champion held his nerve to take the match into a deciding frame. This time it was misfortune rather than human error that stopped Day his tracks, the Welshman splitting the reds from the black on 17, only to watch on in horror as one of the reds dropped into the centre pocket. A break of 58 was enough to put Trump in the driving seat and though Day threatened to provide one final twist when laying a devilish snooker and forcing his opponent into a foul, he wasn't able to take advantage. A missed brown to the centre pocket finally ended his hopes, and it was Trump left breathing a huge sigh of relief at the end of a dramatic afternoon.

"When he missed, I think I punched the air by accident!" 😳



