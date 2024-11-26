Snooker results: John Higgins wins 6-0 in UK Championship opener

Fourteen years on from the most recent of three UK victories, Higgins hinted at a big run at the first Triple Crown title of the season with a display of total dominance.

His opening century might have proved the only one of the match but it helped him race into a 4-0 lead having conceded just 29 points prior to the mid-session interval.

And while He more than tripled that tally over the following two frames, both went Higgins' way as he set up a meeting with either Judd Trump or Neil Robertson.

Their match was ongoing on the adjacent table and the early exchanges largely went the way of Robertson, who won their meeting at the Champion of Champions earlier this month.

After that match, Trump criticised Robertson's shot time, drastically up from his peak years, and suggested that the Australian had been fortunate to win.

Robertson's shot time was over the 30-second mark during the first four frames of the rematch but a century break in the last of them was enough to put him in command at 3-1.

