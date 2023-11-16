Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Cricket
Rugby Union
Darts
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing & MMA
NFL
Other Sports
John Higgins got back to winning ways
John Higgins

Snooker results: John Higgins trounces Ding Junhui to reach Champion of Champions semi-finals

By Sporting Life
08:33 · THU November 16, 2023

John Higgins powered into the Champion of Champions semi-finals as he beat Ding Junhui 6-1 in Bolton to set up a clash with Mark Allen.

The Scot posted a break of 96 in the opening frame, having been on course for a maximum 147, before Ding – playing in place of Ronnie O’Sullivan following his withdrawal on Tuesday – hit back with a 106 to draw level.

Higgins then surged to victory in fine style, making breaks of 83, 80, 92, 86 and 82 as he claimed the next five frames.

The 48-year-old, who had earlier defeated Chris Wakelin 4-0, told wst.tv: “I felt good out there today and I really enjoyed it. It’s a brilliant venue and I can’t wait to come back on Saturday (to face Allen).

“Me and Mark always have great matches. Last time he pipped me 9-8 in the (2021) Northern Ireland (Open) final so maybe I owe him one back. I can’t wait to play him.”

Ding’s earlier match on Wednesday had seen him win 4-3 against fellow Chinese player Zhang Anda.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....