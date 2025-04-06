Snooker results: John Higgins earns dramatic Tour Championship final win over Mark Selby

It was a final that will live long in the memory, and will surely rank as one of the best matches of this season, Higgins coming out on top at the end of a day in which the balance of power changed hands on several occasions.

Selby started as warm favourite, owing to his outstanding recent record in finals, including when beating Higgins 10-5 in the British Open earlier in the season, and he had one hand on the trophy when leading 8-5 following a devastating burst which had seen him reel off seven frames on the bounce.

By this point, Selby had chalked up four centuries, leaving Higgins bereft of answers and reduced to a spectator, a far cry from the beginning of the match when the Scot had been the one making the early running.

In fact, Higgins had put together two centuries of his own as he surged 5-1 in front, but Selby refused to back down and ended the afternoon session with back-to-back hundred breaks to finally get a foothold in the match.

Nevertheless, resuming with a 5-3 advantage, Higgins was still in the box seat, only for Selby to relentlessly turn the screw, firstly levelling the scores and then winning frames 11, 12 and 13 with three more breaks of over fifty.