Snooker results: John Higgins close to maximum break and golden ball chance

Higgins potted all 15 reds and blacks but ran out of position on the yellow in the first frame of his second-round match against Mark Williams.

If the Scot had completed the maximum it would have given him the opportunity to pot the 20-point ‘golden ball’, which sits on the bottom cushion for as long as a maximum break is possible and is worth £395,000 if potted in addition to the 147.

Higgins shrugged off his disappointment to complete a 4-2 win over Williams at almost 2.30am in Riyadh, setting up a quarter-final against Ronnie O’Sullivan on Tuesday.