Snooker results: John Higgins beats Zak Surety 6-5 to reach World Open final

John Higgins produced a trademark comeback to beat Zak Surety in a deciding frame to their World Open semi-final in Yushan.

The lowly-ranked Surety has enjoyed a week to remember, easily the best performance of his career to date, but he was devastated at the conclusion of an absorbing tussle which he at one stage led 5-3. In fact, Surety made all of the early running, pinching frame four on the black with a run of 65 to move 3-1 ahead, only for Higgins to finally click into gear and draw level with breaks of 113 and 94.

Surety looked to have taken control of proceedings again when dominating frames seven and eight to move 5-3 in front and put himself on the verge of a famous victory. And he was almost there when building a 54-point lead in the ninth frame. However, Higgins had other ideas, a vintage clearance of 72 keeping his hopes alive. The veteran Scot took the match the distance by drawing level, but Surety was again in first with 41 in the decider before missing a simple red with the table at his mercy. Higgins, who has himself suffered his fair share of close defeats in big matches of late, summoned one last effort, holding his nerve to compile a match-winning counter of 72.

