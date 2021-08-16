Higgins was dominant throughout in a 6-1 victory, O'Sullivan managing 16 points in total outside of the 86 break he compiled when taking the fourth frame.

That timely repost from The Rocket appeared as though it might set the match alight, but Higgins soon reasserted and finished the job with a break of 98 which added to an earlier century.

It's been a brilliant run for the veteran Scot, one which can be traced back to a summer health kick, and he'll now be eager to gain the silverware which has so far been the only thing lacking.

Were it to come in a Scottish Open which is being played in Wales there would perhaps otherwise be a bittersweet element to it, but having lost three finals this season the 46-year-old will be focused on making it fourth time lucky.

“I did get a bit of a run of the ball but you take them because sometimes it goes against you,” Higgins said on Eurosport.

Higgins, who has 31 ranking titles to his name, had battled back from 3-0 down to beat David Gilbert 5-3 in the quarter-finals and said that fightback helped inspire Saturday’s performance.

“I think it helped yesterday, the way I came back against Dave,” he said. “I felt I was beginning to hit through the ball a lot better and I just took that into today’s game.

“Even when I lost the fourth frame, I was disappointed but I was thinking to myself it may be better to be 3-1 than 4-0 because, if you go 4-0 up, you’re thinking ‘it’s mine to lose now’, whereas at 3-1 I was still focused, it’s still a 50-50 game.”

For O'Sullivan, the wait to add a 38th ranking title continues, number 37 having been achieved in the 2020 World Championship.