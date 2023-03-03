Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
John Higgins battled past Judd Trump in Hong Kong
John Higgins beat Judd Trump

Snooker results: John Higgins beats Judd Trump to win Championship League

By Sporting Life
12:35 · FRI March 03, 2023

John Higgins won the 2023 BetVictor Championship League Invitational, beating Judd Trump 3-1 in the final in Leicester.

The Wizard of Wishaw won the event for a second consecutive year and earned a place in November's Champion of Champions.

Higgins made a break of 62 in taking the opening frame before Trump levelled with a run of 100, career century number 899. But Higgins regained the lead with a 78 then got the better of a scrappy fourth frame to secure his first title since winning the same event 12 months ago.

“It feels amazing,” said the Scot, who won a total of £26,500 from the tournament.

“I played really well the last couple of days, I was delighted with the way I hit the ball. It’s a big tournament in its own right now. It gets you into the Champion of Champions. It’s brilliant to win it and hopefully, it can give me a bit of confidence.

“I got some work done to my cue, but I am going back to my roots with same size of cue. It seemed to work. It’s given me confidence. It’s all about confidence this game.”

Earlier, in a dramatic semi-final, Kyren Wilson took a 2-0 lead over Higgins with breaks of 137 and 85, only for the four-time world champion to hit back with 86, 61 and 66 to win 3-2.

Trump eased to a 3-0 success over Neil Robertson only to come off second best in the final.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....