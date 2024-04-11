White – runner-up at the Crucible six times – found himself trailing 5-1 as 19-year-old Liu soon took control of the match, which had started on Wednesday, making a break of 135 in the sixth frame.

Liu maintained his momentum and went into the end of the first session with an overnight lead of 7-2.

The match resumed on Thursday afternoon, when Chinese teenager Liu further extended his advantage over the 61-year-old veteran with breaks of 59 and 72.

Although White, a four-time World Seniors Champion, made a run of 69 to claim the 12th frame, Liu secured victory with a break of 64 in the next.

Liu goes on to play Jack Lisowski in the third round of qualifying.