The 60-year-old has enjoyed something of a renaissance this season, most notably reaching the last 32 of the UK Championship, and he is already at the same stage in Leicester following another terrific display.

White was the stronger player throughout and it would have been harsh on the veteran had he gone on to lose the deciding frame having dominated the scoring all night.

In all, White made four breaks of over 50, including a high break of 132 in frame four, though he needed to dig deep to eventually prevail after Perry had taken the match the distance.

Up next for White is Judd Trump who eased past Wu Yize earlier in the day.