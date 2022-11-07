Sporting Life
Snooker results: Jimmy White beats Stephen Maguire to move one win away from the UK Championship

By Sporting Life
23:23 · MON November 07, 2022

Jimmy White kept alive his hopes of qualifying for the UK Championship by defeating Stephen Maguire.

The 60-year-old had beaten Victor Sarkis and Mitchell Mann by thumping 6-0 scorelines during the previous two rounds of qualifying in Sheffield but few would have expected him to overcome six-time ranking event winner Maguire.

White trailed 3-1 but got himself back on level terms when pinching the sixth frame from 63-7 down with a clearance of 57, and although he then slipped 4-3 behind, he rallied to win the next two frames thanks to breaks of 61 and 103.

Both players had chances in the 10th frame before the 1992 champion dragged himself over the line to advance to 'Judgement Day' of qualification, which takes place at 1pm on Wednesday.

White will meet either Dominic Dale or Li Hang for a spot at York's Barbican next week.

