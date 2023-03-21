Sporting Life
Jimmy White on his way to a fantastic win
Snooker results: Jimmy White beats Judd Trump 4-2 in WST Classic

By Sporting Life
15:18 · TUE March 21, 2023

Jimmy White held off a fightback from Judd Trump to register a stunning 4-2 victory at the WST Classic in Leicester.

White went 3-0 ahead against the tournament favourite but supporters were forced to hide behind their sofas as Trump gradually clawed his way back into the match.

When Trump registered a 73 break in frame five it looked as thought White would fall agonisingly short of a place in the last 16, but he chiselled out a narrow lead in a scrappy seventh frame which went down to the colours.

With 20 points in hand and 27 remaining, White left the yellow over the pocket but Trump had to swerve to access it and missed, leaving it for White, who then stretched for a nerveless green to seal a famous win.

Pang Junxu will be next for the Whirlwind, with their match set to begin later on Tuesday at around 4pm UK time, while Trump's defeat means he will miss out on qualifying for the Players Championship in Hull.

