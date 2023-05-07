White famously lost six finals in the World Championship proper, but has dominated the Seniors equivalent in recent years, also finishing runner-up in the last two editions.

Following a consistent season on the main tour, White was fancied to enjoy another deep run this time around and confirmed his place in another final by comfortably beating Tony Drago in the last four earlier on Sunday.

Burden was equally impressive when thumping Ben Hancorn 4-1, but he was outfoxed by the Whirlwind who battled hard when he needed to but also produced some of his old magic on the way to another title.

In fact, it was a match which turned on a couple of key clearances, most notably when White somehow cleared an apparently horrible table to lead 3-1 at the mid-session interval.

That clearance of 63 followed another important, if slightly less spectacular, clearance to the pink of 62 which allowed White to steal the opening frame.

When White added a run of 55 to lead 4-1, Burden looked set for a heavy defeat, only to rally manfully by claiming the next two frames in tenacious fashion.

However, White was not to be denied and closed out the match soon after, eventually running out a 5-3 victor.