Higgins was firmly in control when racing into a 2-0 lead and looked set to win the third frame, only to miss a simple black that turned the match on its head as Robertson went on to produce a brilliant display.

From 2-0 down, Robertson reeled off breaks of 58, 57 and 59 to win three frames on the bounce and though Higgins stopped the rot by taking the sixth frame, he was always swimming against the tide as his opponent grew in confidence.

The 2018 European Masters champion, who very nearly fell off the tour last year, continued to surge and claimed the seventh frame with a stunning century to lead once more, before quickly following up with another fluent contribution (57) to move within touching distance of victory.

To his credit, Higgins kept his hopes alive when responding with a typically gritty run of 80, but Robertson wouldn't be denied and secured a last-four meeting with Neil Robertson by holding his nerve in a tense tenth frame.

Having built up a healthy lead, Robertson would have been hopeful of crossing the winning line in comfortable fashion, but Higgins made him sweat by laying a string of devilish snookers before he was finally forced to wave the white flag following a protracted battle on the colours.