Jack Lisowski heads the staking plan for the Turkish Masters
Jack Lisowski

Snooker results: Jack Lisowski battles back to beat Jimmy White in German Masters

By Sporting Life
09:04 · FRI February 03, 2023

Jimmy White’s mini-renaissance came to an end at the hands of Jack Lisowski following a 5-2 defeat in the last 16 of the German Masters.

White, a former Masters and UK Championship winner, was the first player aged 60-plus to reach that stage of a ranking event since Eddie Charlton at the 1992 British Open.

The six-time World Championship runner-up looked to have continued his momentum from Wednesday as he took the first two frames against his fellow Englishman, 29 years his junior, to threaten an upset.

However, that was as good as it got for White as Lisowski, a runner-up in Berlin two years ago, sparked into life to rattle off five successive frames and book his place in the quarter-finals.

“I can’t really celebrate beating him. I think he put me under a lot of pressure at the start,” Liswoski told World Snooker Tour.

“He could have gone 3-1 up at the interval but getting out at 2-2 kept me in the game and I was lucky to survive that fourth frame.”

He will meet China’s Xiao Guodong, who reached the last eight for the second time in a fortnight having previously done so at the World Grand Prix, after he beat Elliot Slessor 5-1.

World number eight Kyren Wilson eased past Jimmy Robertson 5-2 with Tom Ford defeating Tian Pengfei 5-3 in the closest contest of the evening session.

In the afternoon matches Neil Robertson battled back from 3-1 down to friend and practice partner Joe Perry, the Welsh Open champion, to eventually win 5-3 as he got over the line with breaks of 96 and 118.

He now faces Snooker Shoot Out winner Chris Wakelin, a 5-4 conqueror of Si Jiahui 5-4, in the last 16.

