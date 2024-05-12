Snooker results: Igor Figueiredo beats Ken Doherty to win World Seniors at the Crucible

Figueiredo was the standout performer throughout the tournament and was deservedly crowned champion, producing another classy display which included breaks of 72, 93 and 88 to down the Dubliner.

The Brazilian had already lowered the colours of Jimmy White and Tony Drago in Sheffield, knocking in back-to-back centuries in the semi-finals, and after watching Doherty open up with a break of exactly 100, Figueiredo soon took control.

In quick time, he was 3-1 to the good thanks to a couple of half-centuries and he broke the back of the match when edging a close fifth frame to extend his lead to 4-1.

Doherty, world champion at the Crucible way back in 1997, kept his hopes alive with runs of 50 and 56 in frame six, but Figueiredo had plenty of breathing space and finished with a silky clearance of 88 to seal the deal.

In the process, Figueiredo earned himself a first prize of £20,000 plus the £12,500 he will receive as a qualifier for the elite Champion of Champions in November.

Figueiredo said afterwards: "I feel over the moon. Every shot, I just want to control my emotion. It's so good for me. This is very special for me.

"My wife is very important to me. Supporting my life. She gives me a lot of support. Thank you God."

Doherty added: "He just played fantastic. He finished it off on style. He deserved to win. He played much better than me today.

"I fell a bit short, but congratulations to Igor. He's a great guy, and I just say well done."