Snooker results: Hammad Miah beats Judd Trump on final black at British Open

Miah trailed 2-1 and 3-2 in the best-of-seven encounter, but rallied to take it to a deciding frame which came down to the final few colours.

Having failed to find position on the black following a good pot on the pink, Miah then watched on as Trump's sloppy safety left a mid-range look at the black to win the match.

The world number 113 stepped up for one of the biggest shots of his life and delivered, sending Trump packing.

It's been a mixed start to the season for Trump, who lost the European Masters final before suffering a 6-1 defeat to Mark Selby in China, and in the absence of Ronnie O'Sullivan adds to the wide-open feel in Cheltenham.