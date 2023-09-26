Snooker results: Hammad Miah beats Judd Trump on final black at British Open

Hammad Miah held his nerve to beat Judd Trump in a massive upset on day two of snooker's British Open.
Miah trailed 2-1 and 3-2 in the best-of-seven encounter, but rallied to take it to a deciding frame which came down to the final few colours.
Having failed to find position on the black following a good pot on the pink, Miah then watched on as Trump's sloppy safety left a mid-range look at the black to win the match.
The world number 113 stepped up for one of the biggest shots of his life and delivered, sending Trump packing.
It's been a mixed start to the season for Trump, who lost the European Masters final before suffering a 6-1 defeat to Mark Selby in China, and in the absence of Ronnie O'Sullivan adds to the wide-open feel in Cheltenham.
"I'm so grateful I was able to make it back (on tour)," said Miah, referring to his remarkable journey from Uzbekistan back to Q School in the summer of 2021.
Miah had gone to Dubai the previous December for a holiday when travel restrictions were imposed, setting him upon a six-month mission to find a way back to the UK before Q School began.
Eventually able to get a flight home from Uzbekistan, Miah had just four days to get himself sharp but managed to accumulate enough frames to top the Order of Merit and gain his two-year tour card.
Compared to that adventure, his long pot to beat Trump might have seemed straightforward, and Miah told Eurosport that his approach to it was simple: "If it goes in it goes in, if it doesn't so be it."