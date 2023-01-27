Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Neil Robertson was a guest on the Talking Snooker Podcast
Neil Robertson is the headline act at the German Masters

Snooker results: German Masters draw, schedule, results and how to watch on TV

By Sporting Life
10:32 · FRI January 27, 2023

The German Masters will run from February 1-5, 2023 at the Tempodrom Berlin – we have the draw, schedule and results in full.

How to watch the German Masters

  • TV: Live coverage is available via Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
  • Format: Best of 9 frames up to and including quarter-finals; semi-finals bets of 11 frames; final best of 19 frames
  • 2022 champion: Zhao Xintong
  • Prize fund: Winner: £80,000; Runner-up: £35,000; Semi-final: £17,000; Quarter-final: £11,000; Last 16: £7,500; Last 32: £4,500; Last 64: £3,000; Highest break: £5,000; Total: £427,000

German Masters draw in bracket order

ROUND ONE

  • Zhao Xintong v w/o Tom Ford
  • Tian Pengfei v Anthony McGill
  • Jimmy Robertson w/o v Jianbo Zhao
  • Sam Craigie v Kyren Wilson
  • Peng Yisong v Jimmy White
  • Jack Lisowski v Zhang Anda
  • Xiao Guodong v Fan Zhengyi
  • Elliot Slessor v Joe O'Connor
  • Neil Robertson v Joe Perry
  • Chris Wakelin v Si Jiahui
  • Matthew Stevens v Luca Brecel
  • Robert Milkins v Daniel Wells
  • Louis Heathcote v Cao Yupeng
  • Li Hang v w/o Ali Carter
  • Ricky Walden w/o v Yan Bingtao
  • Pang Junxu v Ross Muir

German Masters daily schedule

Wednesday February 1
TV Channel: Eurosport
Afternoon session (1400 GMT)

  • Tian Pengfei v Anthony McGill
  • Jack Lisowski v Zhang Anda

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Sam Craigie v Kyren Wilson
  • Peng Yisong v Jimmy White
  • Xiao Guodong v Fan Zhengyi
  • Elliot Slessor v Joe O'Connor

Thursday February 2
TV Channel: Eurosport
Morning session (0900 GMT)

  • Chris Wakelin v Si Jiahui
  • Matthew Stevens v Luca Brecel
  • Louis Heathcote v Cao Yupeng

Afternoon session (1400 GMT)

  • Neil Robertson v Joe Perry
  • Robert Milkins v Daniel Wells
  • Pang Junxu v Ross Muir

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • TBC

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....