The German Masters will run from February 1-5, 2023 at the Tempodrom Berlin – we have the draw, schedule and results in full.
How to watch the German Masters
- TV: Live coverage is available via Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
- Format: Best of 9 frames up to and including quarter-finals; semi-finals bets of 11 frames; final best of 19 frames
- 2022 champion: Zhao Xintong
- Prize fund: Winner: £80,000; Runner-up: £35,000; Semi-final: £17,000; Quarter-final: £11,000; Last 16: £7,500; Last 32: £4,500; Last 64: £3,000; Highest break: £5,000; Total: £427,000
German Masters draw in bracket order
ROUND ONE
- Zhao Xintong v w/o Tom Ford
- Tian Pengfei v Anthony McGill
- Jimmy Robertson w/o v Jianbo Zhao
- Sam Craigie v Kyren Wilson
- Peng Yisong v Jimmy White
- Jack Lisowski v Zhang Anda
- Xiao Guodong v Fan Zhengyi
- Elliot Slessor v Joe O'Connor
- Neil Robertson v Joe Perry
- Chris Wakelin v Si Jiahui
- Matthew Stevens v Luca Brecel
- Robert Milkins v Daniel Wells
- Louis Heathcote v Cao Yupeng
- Li Hang v w/o Ali Carter
- Ricky Walden w/o v Yan Bingtao
- Pang Junxu v Ross Muir
German Masters daily schedule
Wednesday February 1
TV Channel: Eurosport
Afternoon session (1400 GMT)
- Tian Pengfei v Anthony McGill
- Jack Lisowski v Zhang Anda
Evening session (1900 GMT)
- Sam Craigie v Kyren Wilson
- Peng Yisong v Jimmy White
- Xiao Guodong v Fan Zhengyi
- Elliot Slessor v Joe O'Connor
Thursday February 2
TV Channel: Eurosport
Morning session (0900 GMT)
- Chris Wakelin v Si Jiahui
- Matthew Stevens v Luca Brecel
- Louis Heathcote v Cao Yupeng
Afternoon session (1400 GMT)
- Neil Robertson v Joe Perry
- Robert Milkins v Daniel Wells
- Pang Junxu v Ross Muir
Evening session (1900 GMT)
