Snooker results: Gary Wilson gets the better of Mark Selby in Tour Championship

By Sporting Life
17:25 · TUE April 02, 2024

Gary Wilson finally shook off Mark Selby to win their Tour Championship encounter 10-8 and advance to round two.

Wilson had taken a 5-3 lead into Tuesday's second session and extended his advantage to 7-4, but when Selby won a tense 17th frame to claw his way back within one, a frustrated Wilson looked vulnerable.

Selby then worked his way into a lead in the following frame but missed a vital red to allow Wilson the chance to finally close the door, one he took impressively with his second century of the match.

Next for Wilson is a meeting with breakout performer Zhang Anda.

"I don't know how I won, to be honest. I'm just thankful Mark didn't play very well," said Wilson, who was vocally unimpressed with his own performance.

"Incorrect," he replied when ITV's Rob Walker suggested he'd been cueing well at times. "That's why I missed so many easy balls, played so many bad safeties.

"If I'd have been playing decent, I should've won that 10-3, 10-4.

"I'm sort of self-sabotaging, knowing I'm playing that bad. I couldn't even hit the ball properly.

"I don't know how I've won. I need to find something between now and Thursday. That's (playing poorly) not what I'm here for."

On the other table, Ali Carter raced into a 7-1 lead over Barry Hawkins.

Carter lost the opening frame without registering a point, but then kept Hawkins pinned to his chair with breaks of 80, 51, 83, 135 and 94, added the seventh frame, and then took a tight eighth to place one foot in the second round.

They return on Tuesday evening, with Mark Williams and Tom Ford also set to play to a finish, Williams holding a 5-3 advantage.

