Gary Wilson stole the show at the UK Championship on Tuesday
Snooker results: Gary Wilson beats Zhou Yuelong 6-5 to reach Scottish Open final

By Sporting Life
17:45 · SAT December 16, 2023

Defending champion Gary Wilson came back from the dead to beat Zhou Yuelong 6-5 and reach the final of the Scottish Open.

Having been behind for most of the match, Wilson's spirited effort looked set to come up short when he needed three snookers in the deciding frame.

But Wilson somehow found them, before engaging in a tense safety exchange on the respotted black which saw the pair play eight shots each before Wilson finally potted the match-winning ball.

It was a stunning recovery from Wilson, who looked down and out when trailing 5-3 and again when Zhou produced a break of 69 in the final frame, only to be stung by a phenomenal act of perseverance.

"It happens once in a blue moon," Wilson told Eurosport. "The amount of times you play matches like that, you're always trying, you're always hoping, but you know deep down you've lost.

"Every now and again something silly happens and I managed to do something.

"Absolutely over the moon, finally getting something going my way like that.

"He celebrated, we've all done it. I think once in my career and never again. Maybe that's the time he'll never count his chickens until he's really, really over the line.

"Silly things can happen in this game. What a sport, eh?"

Wilson added: "I want to say I really respect Yuelong's composure. He's an absolutely phenomenal player. I've got the utmost respect for him.

"I hope he wins one, one day. As I say, he's a great player."

Wilson will face either John Higgins or Noppon Saengkham in the final.

