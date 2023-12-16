Snooker results: Gary Wilson beats Zhou Yuelong 6-5 to reach Scottish Open final

Defending champion Gary Wilson came back from the dead to beat Zhou Yuelong 6-5 and reach the final of the Scottish Open.

Having been behind for most of the match, Wilson's spirited effort looked set to come up short when he needed three snookers in the deciding frame. But Wilson somehow found them, before engaging in a tense safety exchange on the respotted black which saw the pair play eight shots each before Wilson finally potted the match-winning ball.

COME ON!!! 💪🏼 💪🏼 💪🏼



A shout of joy from Gary Wilson who makes the impossible possible beating Zhou Yuelong in a thrilling semi-final 🤯 👏#ScottishOpen | @WeAreWST pic.twitter.com/D7ypgKzILr — Eurosport (@eurosport) December 16, 2023

It was a stunning recovery from Wilson, who looked down and out when trailing 5-3 and again when Zhou produced a break of 69 in the final frame, only to be stung by a phenomenal act of perseverance. "It happens once in a blue moon," Wilson told Eurosport. "The amount of times you play matches like that, you're always trying, you're always hoping, but you know deep down you've lost. "Every now and again something silly happens and I managed to do something. "Absolutely over the moon, finally getting something going my way like that.

He needed three snookers, he got three snookers 🤩



Gary Wilson will not let go of the Scottish Open title as he is able to recover from needing three snookers 👏



The drama continues... pic.twitter.com/AHbE3mIzHl — Eurosport (@eurosport) December 16, 2023