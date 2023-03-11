Ding earned over £100,000 for his efforts as he captured his first World Snooker Tour title since the 2019 UK Championship, denying Un-Nooh what would also have been a second win in the event.

With the World Championship on the horizon, Ding will face a trip to qualifying in order to earn a place in the main draw, and he'll do so boosted by a popular success.

"It is a bit lucky for me. I just believe in myself and try to pot more balls than everybody," said 35-year-old Ding.

"I feel good. I think everybody enjoys coming to Thailand to play the Six Red. There isn’t much pressure with the ranking points, so it is relaxed. The organisation was so good for the tournament. I am happy to come here and win again.

"The Six Red is quite fun for the players. There were some players coming here for the first time like Ronnie and Judd. It is fun and games and good to play in.

"I just need to keep my head still and do everything right. I will go back to practice and work hard for the end of the season."

The opening frame saw Ding fire in a superb run of 72 to take the initial advantage and it was 2-0 when the 2016 champion crafted another impressive break, this time of 71, to double his lead.

Un-Nooh responded with a run of 51 to take the third and reduce his arrears before levelling in a tight fourth frame.

Ding then charged clear with three on the bounce to take control of the match at 5-2, before Un-Nooh fought back to reduce the deficit to a single frame at 5-4.

Perhaps the key moment came in frame 11 whe Un-Nooh, now trailing 6-4, inadvertently potted the pink when escaping a snooker and could only watch on as Ding cleared the colours to move 7-4 ahead.

A dramatic 12th frame went the way of Un-Nooh on the pink and he ratcheted up the pressure by adding the next with a break of 41 to make it 7-6. However, Ding controlled the 14th frame to get over the line at last.