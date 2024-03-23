Snooker results: Ding Junhui beats Neil Robertson 6-5 in World Open epic

Neil Robertson's wait to reach another ranking final will go on after Ding Junhui produced a cruel counterpunch to win their World Open semi-final 6-5.

Sunday will be Ding's chance to win his first ranking title since 2019, but Robertson will go a full two years without the opportunity to play for silverware after letting slip a match he dominated. Having led 3-1 and 5-4, Robertson was ahead in the deciding frame, commandingly so, and had several opportunities to close it out, until opening the door for Ding to steal it. The Chinese produced a break of trademark precision to do so, cooly taking care of two awkward reds and the colours to book a meeting with Judd Trump.

𝙃𝙤𝙬 𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧?! 😬



DING BEATS ROBERTSON 6-5 TO REACH THE 2024 WORLD OPEN FINAL!#worldopen pic.twitter.com/YMDQ9YmfST — Eurosport (@eurosport) March 23, 2024

"I can't feel my legs, there was so much pressure on me," said Ding, who was roared on by a boisterous home crowd. "When I got the chance in the last frame, I thought I was going to win, but there was pressure on every shot. When I potted the pink I tried to enjoy the moment. "From the first match this week I have tried to stay calm and concentrate. I have played a few great matches, then today I didn't play that well, but winning is always good. Judd is always consistent and he is confident of winning any tournament." Robertson wrote on X: "Tough one to take, especially battling on various fronts out there. Found the focus again at 3-4 down and played three brilliant frames but wasn’t meant to be, just a centimetre out here or there on match ball and couldn’t get through. "Well done to Ding it was a great atmosphere. My game is in fantastic shape and I look forward to the rest of the season. Thanks everyone for all the support."

Tough one to take especially battling on various fronts out there. Found the focus again at 3-4 down and played 3 brilliant frames but wasn’t meant to be, just a cm out here or there on match ball and couldn’t get through. Well done to Ding it was a great atmosphere. My game is… — Neil Robertson (@nr147) March 23, 2024