Snooker results: Ding Junhui beats Neil Robertson 6-5 in World Open epic

Neil Robertson's wait to reach another ranking final will go on after Ding Junhui produced a cruel counterpunch to win their World Open semi-final 6-5.
Sunday will be Ding's chance to win his first ranking title since 2019, but Robertson will go a full two years without the opportunity to play for silverware after letting slip a match he dominated.
Having led 3-1 and 5-4, Robertson was ahead in the deciding frame, commandingly so, and had several opportunities to close it out, until opening the door for Ding to steal it.
The Chinese produced a break of trademark precision to do so, cooly taking care of two awkward reds and the colours to book a meeting with Judd Trump.
"I can't feel my legs, there was so much pressure on me," said Ding, who was roared on by a boisterous home crowd.
"When I got the chance in the last frame, I thought I was going to win, but there was pressure on every shot. When I potted the pink I tried to enjoy the moment.
"From the first match this week I have tried to stay calm and concentrate. I have played a few great matches, then today I didn't play that well, but winning is always good. Judd is always consistent and he is confident of winning any tournament."
Robertson wrote on X: "Tough one to take, especially battling on various fronts out there. Found the focus again at 3-4 down and played three brilliant frames but wasn’t meant to be, just a centimetre out here or there on match ball and couldn’t get through.
"Well done to Ding it was a great atmosphere. My game is in fantastic shape and I look forward to the rest of the season. Thanks everyone for all the support."
Earlier, Trump had ended Jackson Page's coming-of-age run with a 6-2 victory which moved him within one of a fifth ranking title this season.
"It was a scrappy game, neither of us played well, we both missed a lot of balls," admitted Trump.
"It was Jackson's first semi-final and he didn't really settle, my experience probably made the difference.
"I haven't played that well this week, I have scraped my way through with sheer determination. But that has been the case at other tournaments I have won this season. Hopefully things click in the final. It has been an incredible season.
"This has been a fantastic tournament, it's nice to be back here after five years. Coming to Yushan has brought back good memories for me and it's great to have the chance to win it again."
Page's chances were hampered before the match even started as he cut his finger while taking his cue out of its case.
"The buckle of the case ripped the skin on my finger," he said. "I was praying for it not to bleed, but then it started bleeding.
"I tried putting a plaster on, but then I couldn't feel the cue so I had to take it off. It's not an ideal start in your first semi-final."