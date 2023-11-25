Snooker results: Ding Junhui beats Mark Allen 6-5 at UK Championship

It was Allen who powered to victory from a position of apparent peril when these two met in the 2022 final, but this time Ding gained a measure of revenge despite having trailed 4-2.

The biggest hurdle for the Chinese star to overcome was not the scoreline but his own technical woes under pressure, which were in evidence throughout but became potentially decisive when a stuttering stroke resulted in a missed black with the match at his mercy.

That was just after he'd taken the lead at 5-4 and allowed Allen to force a decider, but this time it was the Northern Irishman who came unstuck, missing a straightforward red to middle when leading 37-0 with the balls nicely spread.

Ding somehow managed to take care of business despite several more moments of alarm, his 102 clearance ending Allen's defence in the opening session of the championship proper.

It was a popular win for Ding, roared over the line by the York locals and warmly congratulated by Allen, as he defied ill health and his own nerves to move into the last 16.

On the neighbouring table, Mark Williams took three of the final four frames to edge out Fan Zhengyi, whose 130 break was the highlight.