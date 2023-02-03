Wakelin became a ranking title winner for the first time when winning the Shoot Out on Sunday, and he has maintained his strong form since arriving in Germany.

That didn't appear to be the case when Robertson raced into a 3-1 lead, but Wakelin was unperturbed and produced a fine comeback to prevail in a match that went to a deicing frame.

Breaks of 102 and 50 saw Wakelin win three frames on the bounce to turn the contest on its head, winning three frames on the bounce to inch in front at 4-3.

A trademark response from Robertson – a fabulous clearance of 133 – kept his hopes alive, but Wakelin stood firm and finished the job with a nerveless run of 67 that hauled him over the winning line.

Elsewhere, Ali Carter was in fine form as he knocked in two centuries in his 5-1 hammering of Louis Heathcote, while Robert Milkins edged past Luca Brecel 5-3 and Pang Junxu beat Ricky Walden 5-1.