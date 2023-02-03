Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Chris Wakelin
Chris Wakelin

Snooker results: Chris Wakelin beats Neil Robertson 5-4 in German Masters

By Sporting Life
16:33 · FRI February 03, 2023

Chris Wakelin's dream week continued as he beat Neil Robertson 5-4 to book his place in the quarter-finals of the German Masters.

Wakelin became a ranking title winner for the first time when winning the Shoot Out on Sunday, and he has maintained his strong form since arriving in Germany.

That didn't appear to be the case when Robertson raced into a 3-1 lead, but Wakelin was unperturbed and produced a fine comeback to prevail in a match that went to a deicing frame.

Breaks of 102 and 50 saw Wakelin win three frames on the bounce to turn the contest on its head, winning three frames on the bounce to inch in front at 4-3.

A trademark response from Robertson – a fabulous clearance of 133 – kept his hopes alive, but Wakelin stood firm and finished the job with a nerveless run of 67 that hauled him over the winning line.

Elsewhere, Ali Carter was in fine form as he knocked in two centuries in his 5-1 hammering of Louis Heathcote, while Robert Milkins edged past Luca Brecel 5-3 and Pang Junxu beat Ricky Walden 5-1.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....