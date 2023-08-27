Snooker results: Barry Hawkins beats Judd Trump 9-6 in European Masters final

Trump started the match as heavy favourite but he was on the back foot throughout, Hawkins racing into an early 3-1 lead and controlling matters thereafter.

Trump finally burst into life when registering centuries in frames five and seven, but Hawkins picked his pocket in the final frame of the opening session to establish a two-frame advantage.

The 44-year-old displayed no signs of nerves upon the resumption, winning the first two frames of the evening to move 7-3 in front and close in on victory.

Trump was a long way from his best but still rallied manfully to claw back consecutive frames. Hawkins, however, was unperturbed and secured the fourth major title of his career soon after as he won the next two frames with few alarms.