Snooker results: Ali Carter beats Mark Williams 9-6 to win English Open final

Victory capped a remarkable turnaround for Carter who came into the tournament with very little form, and had to battle through a number of close matches on his way to the final.

Williams endured an even tougher route to Sunday's showpiece, and the Welsh veteran would've surely fancied his chances of lifting the trophy when carving out a 5-3 lead in the first session, winning the final two frames of the afternoon with some masterful tactical play.

However, Carter was the stronger man in the evening, racing out of the blocks to win three frames in rapid time, before Williams stopped the rot to level at 6-6.

But when Carter won the next frame, and then the one after despite Williams refusing to wave the white flag, it was he who had one hand on the trophy.

A fine break of 54 helped him finish the job, adding another major title to his CV and in the process carrying the 47-year-old back into the top 16.