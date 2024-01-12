Sporting Life
Snooker results: Ali Carter beats Judd Trump 6-5 to reach Masters semi-final

By Sporting Life
17:50 · FRI January 12, 2024

Ali Carter won the final two frames of the match to beat defending champion Judd Trump 6-5 and reach the semi-finals of the Masters.

Carter looked to have missed his chance when Trump finally moved ahead in the match, but the veteran then produced a stunning clearance in frame 10 before holding his nerve in a deciding frame.

Trump had seemed poised to finish the job having recovered from 4-2 down, only to miss a vital red which Carter pounced upon.

"For all the money I looked like going 5-3 in front and lost my composure there for a couple of frames," Carter told Eurosport.

"Delighted to make an unbelievable clearance to force a decider, then how I held myself together I don't know. That's a feather in my cap."

Referring to a cross-table pink in the penultimate frame, with the match on the line, he added: "It had to go. I felt like there's no point in playing safe on the point.

"As soon as I hit it I thought it was in, then I thought don't miss the black whatever you do!"

