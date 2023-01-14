Mark Allen's 18/1 win in the UK Championship was followed by Luca Brecel's 50/1 run to the final of the English Open, and Williams will now head into the title match with an excellent chance of winning the Masters once again.

Not that Williams and his backers will mind and having been put up at 20/1 each-way by snooker tipster Richard Mann , he's already done his bit to add to a fine run of outright selections over the past few months.

In two-and-a-half hours of play, Williams managed to win all six frames despite a high break of 74, and those with tickets to see Stuart Bingham take on Judd Trump in the evening will hope they get better value for money.

Williams had come through a final-frame decider to topple Ronnie O'Sullivan on Thursday evening, but he had to play better then than he did in Saturday's one-sided semi-final as Lisowski failed to deliver.

"I made a lot of good breaks in scrappy frames which were as good as the centuries I made against Ronnie the other day," said Williams, who was watched today by wife Joanne and sons Kian, Connor and Joel.

"Jack struggled with the pressure, and once you are 4-0 or 5-0 down you almost give up and can’t wait to get out. I like Jack, and at the UK Championship I told him to keep knocking on the door. Eventually it will open for him, he shouldn’t worry about today’s result.

"Last year I had one foot in the final then lost, and people were saying it might be my last chance, but 12 months later I’m in the final. I’m surprised I have done that at the grand old age of 47.

"I don’t think I’m playing any better than last season, but last year I lost a lot of deciding frames, that’s the only difference.

"It would be great to win, 20 years after being in the final. I’ll give it my best shot and try to remember it, although I can’t remember where I put my car keys yesterday, let alone the final 20 years ago.

"I am determined to enjoy it no matter what the result is. The crowd are what makes this tournament, they make so much noise, the atmosphere is like nothing else."

Lisowski said: "It was one of those days, I couldn’t get anything going. Mark was fantastic and made it very difficult for me. Everything I tried went wrong, you get days like that. It was frustrating not to be able to overcome what was in front of me.

"Overall it has been a fantastic week and a step in the right direction. It wasn’t nerves or concentration that beat me today, I felt calm. I’m playing Rob Milkins in Cheltenham on Monday night at the World Grand Prix so there’s no time to be disappointed – onwards and upwards."