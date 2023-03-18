King, winner of the 2016 Northern Ireland Open to end a 25-year wait for a ranking title, will not be allowed to take part in or attend any event on the snooker schedule until further notice.

A statement from WST read: "WPBSA Chairman Jason Ferguson has today taken the decision to suspend Mark King from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect.

"This follows an initial investigation of irregular betting patterns reported to the WPBSA on the match between Mark King and Joe Perry at the Welsh Open on 13th February 2023.

"The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought. Mark King has the right to appeal this decision."

King's match with Perry saw him lose 4-0 before going on to miss out on qualification for the Six Reds World Championship.