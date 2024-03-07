Snooker column: Nick Metcalfe on the money and morals at the heart of Saudi event

The controversial Saudi invitational, the promise of an epic end to the season and the sport's 200th maximum break are on Nick Metcalfe's agenda in his new column.

The snooker at the Saudi invitational event was good. Of course it was. Snooker is always good. That's why you're reading this. You love the game. But there was far more at play than that this week. I outlined the concerns held by many people about snooker's new alliance with Saudi Arabia in my column last month. Questions over morality will always arise when any sporting event takes place in a country with such a poor human rights record. With the controversial tournament now over, the question to ask is this: Did we just see a victory for money over morals?

"It's a lot better than a lot of atmospheres in the UK!"@JuddTrump is loving his time in Riyadh 🙌#RiyadhSeaosn | @RiyadhSeason | @matchroomsport pic.twitter.com/SfeqvtPSxF — WST (@WeAreWST) March 5, 2024

The television coverage felt at times like it strayed away from being a sporting broadcast. Think more advertorial. We kept being told how wonderful it all was. Not everything we saw on screen felt 100 per cent genuine. The thing is, it's perfectly possible to take part in an event but still be openly wary about it. At last year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton said: "Going to places with human rights issues such as this one, I feel that the sport is duty bound to raise awareness and try to leave a positive impact and I feel like it needs to do more." I don't know what Hamilton would make of snooker's attitude these past few weeks. Too much has been brushed under the carpet.



Soon enough, the dissenting voices will inevitably be quieter. That's how sportswashing works. We've already seen that with the Saudi ownership of Newcastle United and the breakaway LIV Golf circuit.



Mind you, the critics should get at least one more good crack at it when a full ranking tournament is played in Saudi Arabia early next season.

I'd love snooker to have a fuller debate then. And with the time and space for us all to think some more before August, I remain hopeful that it will. Player of Season race sums up what could be epic spell ahead We really should now focus our attention on what promises to be a thrilling climax to the season. The World Open in China is on the way, with the prestigious Tour Championship in Manchester following soon after. Then all roads will lead to Sheffield for an event that obsesses snooker people the world over. If you want a decent guide as to how compelling the action could well be over the next two months, take a look at the Player of the Season race. It's certainly not easy to pick a winner of that come the first Monday in May. The logical No.1 suggestion would be Ronnie O'Sullivan. He's won both Triple Crown tournaments played so far this season, the UK Championship and Masters, plus three other events.

But Judd Trump is only just behind in the current pecking order. He brilliantly claimed three ranking tournaments in a row in the autumn and then added the German Masters title last month. If either of those two were to win the World Championship at the Crucible, they'll be top of the tree in 2023/24 for sure. But won't that also be true of Mark Allen? He has already picked up the Champion of Champions and Players Championship crowns. Plus a nice Shoot Out bonus on the side. Let's not forget Gary Wilson either. The Tynesider is now a three-time ranking event winner after his Home Nations victories in Scotland and Wales in recent months.



And there's Zhang Anda, a player who has made extraordinary improvements this season. The 32-year-old won his first ranking title at the International Championship in November and right now looks a strong contender for silverware most weeks. Even then, that's only a fraction of the cast. There's world champion Luca Brecel, whose improvement lately has been marked. Mark Selby often comes into his own when matches become multi-session affairs. Neil Robertson has shown signs of bursting back into life. What about John Higgins, Mark Williams and Shaun Murphy too. Serial winners all.

I could go on, but I know how busy you are. To sum up, hunker down and get yourself ready for what promises to be an epic spring on the baize. You lucky people, as a comedian from generations past used to say. Maximums still magic as O'Connor makes 200th It was a landmark moment in the sport when Joe O'Connor made the 200th maximum at the Championship League last week. If it feels like they come around all the time these days, they pretty much do. O'Connor's effort was the 11th 147 break of the season. The improved standards of all players across the tour will mean maximums continuing to be more commonplace in the years to come. Now we wait to see which Leicester player will complete the treble after Selby compiled the 100th 147 and O'Connor the 200th.

Selby's effort came just over a decade ago at the 2013 UK Championship. The way they're going now, it may only be six or seven years until the 300 is up. Maximum breaks still haven't lost their power though. It remains a magic moment when that final black is sunk. O'Connor's delight said it all.