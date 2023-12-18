Snooker column: Nick Metcalfe on a year that left the sport battered and bruised

Nick Metcalfe looks back on snooker in 2023, from the match-fixing scandal that rocked the sport, Luca Brecel's World Championship win and Ronnie O'Sullivan's latest York triumph.

Match-fixing scandal leaves scars, but snooker will survive and thrive Every snooker year throws up drama and intrigue. It's why we're all here. This year felt more like a very long rollercoaster ride, one that left the sport battered and bruised. No serious review of 2023 in snooker can start anywhere else but the match-fixing scandal. Even now the scale of it defies belief. Ten players were found guilty and banned for their part in the fixing, following an independent disciplinary hearing. Two of them - Liang Wenbo and Li Hang - were banned for life. These were all bad actors, but that pair were off the scale, found guilty of not just fixing matches, but persuading and facilitating other players to fix matches too. On top of that, they attempted to cover up their involvement and hinder the inquiry. The sport is a better place without them, but the others involved will return and that won't always be easy to stomach. Former UK champion Zhao Xintong, who was found guilty of lesser offences - namely being a party to another player fixing matches and betting on matches in breach of the rules - could be back on tour in just over a year's time. It's fair to say at this stage that I do believe in rehabilitation and second chances in all areas of life - there's no gain being pious here, we all need them - and given that in most cases the players have shown genuine contrition, it's probably right that they're still allowed to build a future in the game.

Will Zhao Xintong be welcomed back with open arms?

The authorities deserve credit for the way this case was dealt with. Crucially, it was a quick process, and we've seen plenty of examples in other sports of similar issues dragging on for years. And while the punishments weren't strong enough for many observers - I tend to side with those who think they were on the lenient side - they were at least handed out decisively. It would be naive in the extreme to think this saga put an end to nefarious behaviour in the game - human nature will inevitably lead some to the dark side - but the definitive outcome to the inquiry must have been a major step in a positive direction. Also, let's keep some perspective here too. Other sports have had far bigger problems with cheating over the years. Chronically so in the case of athletics and cycling for example. Nobody is suggesting that we stop enjoying the Olympics or Tour de France. So it's right to compartmentalise if we can. There will still be people in snooker trying to beat the system, but they're far outweighed by the principled and decent majority. Snooker will endure all this and will thrive again. The glory of the game will always win out, I'm sure of it. It's too special to give up because of some rotten apples. And it's now high time that I reflect on what we saw on the table. Belgium ace lights up Crucible Let's start with a brilliant World Championship. One of the most enthralling we've seen in Sheffield. And a champion few would have predicted, with Belgium's Luca Brecel having never previously won a match at the Crucible.

Luca Brecel was champion at the Crucible

The way Brecel fought back to beat seven-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals was admirable, and his recovery from a seemingly hopeless situation against Si Jiahui in the semi-finals was positively inspiring. Even then, most of us fancied he'd be giving the runners-up speech, given the formidable Mark Selby was his opponent in the final. Not a bit of it. Brecel took it to Selby from the start and then held his nerve when the Leicester man came back on the concluding evening, to seal a famous 18-15 victory. The result was ideal for the sport, a real shot in the arm for snooker in mainland Europe. You only have to see the hunger for events on the continent - even in exhibitions - to appreciate there is a bedrock of support out there for the game. There were sparkling performances everywhere you looked. Shaun Murphy looked back to his best in the early months of the year, capturing the Players Championship and Tour Championship. Judd Trump enjoyed the autumn of his life, winning an amazing three ranking tournaments in a row. He's now up to fifth place in the all-time list of ranking event winners.

Champion O'Sullivan still going strong And just this month, the great O'Sullivan claimed an eighth UK Championship to give us one of sport's most perfect lines - he is now the youngest (at 17) and oldest (47) winner of that prestigious title. When he's really up for the fight at a tournament, there are no real signs of his standards dropping. He could stay around the top of the game for years to come yet. On top of that, we finally saw the O'Sullivan documentary 'The Edge of Everything', which many are comparing to the very greatest of all sports films. It offers a stark reminder of not just O'Sullivan's own mental health struggles, but the pressures on all players in this most singular of sports.

Ronnie O'Sullivan: champion in York again