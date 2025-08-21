Snooker betting tips: Wuhan Open outright preview

The valuable Wuhan Open begins on Sunday, where recent Shanghai Masters champion Kyren Wilson is very much the man to beat again, according to Richard Mann.

Snooker betting tips: Wuhan Open 2pts Kyren Wilson to win the Wuhan Open at 11/2 (General) 1pt e.w. Ali Carter to win the Wuhan Open at 33/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

We’re still in the early throws of the new snooker season, and it’s been fascinating to see which players have returned from their summer breaks in good shape and evidently well prepared for the first few weeks of the campaign. Neil Robertson was victorious in Saudi Arabia last week, beating Ronnie O’Sullivan in a brilliant final after the Rocket had thrilled in his semi-final win over Chris Wakelin, knocking in two 147 maximum breaks in that match. O’Sullivan has pulled out of next week’s Wuhan Open, no doubt to the frustration of event organisers but the relief of some of his fellow professionals. Robertson is also absent. As a consequence, the Wuhan Open winner’s prize of £140,000 is firmly up for grabs, especially with world number one Judd Trump still looking to be working his way back into top form again. Red-hot Wilson the best bet World champion Zhao Xintong hasn’t yet sparkled as he did at the Crucible in the spring, and the man with the strongest recent form claims appears to be KYREN WILSON. It was he who started last season as world champion, a title Wilson held with pride and distinction, and it didn’t stop him plundering four more big titles in a quite fabulous season.

Things didn’t work out for Wilson on his return to Sheffield, the famous Crucible Curse doing for him there, but he has resumed in fine nick, winning the Shanghai Masters and then backing up with a solid showing in Saudi when only just losing out to an irresistible O’Sullivan in the last eight. His performances in Shanghai were particularly impressive, scoring savagely to beat the likes of Si Jiahui, O’Sullivan and Xintong, before holding off Ali Carter in a high-quality final. I don’t necessarily think his standard dropped in Saudi, either, he just met an on-song O’Sullivan and lost out in a deciding frame. Wilson still managed four breaks of fifty-plus in that best-of-11-frames contest. Still, a week or so to freshen up won’t have done him any harm and just as was the case with Trump last season when he dominated the first few months on the calendar, I wonder if Wilson can do the same this time around. Clearly, there or some big names who haven’t been cherry ripe for the early part of the campaign, perhaps with an eye on those winter targets to come, and it was the same last year when Trump duly took advantage and filled his boots. Wilson has clearly resolved to hit the ground running, and in the absence of Messrs O’Sullivan and Robertson, it's reasonable to think that on recent evidence, he is the man to beat in Wuhan. All things considered, 11/2 doesn’t look a bad price, and appeals as a bet.

Ali Carter

Can Carter be king in Wuhan? I’ve already mentioned the man Wilson beat in the final in Shanghai, and frankly, quotes of 33/1 about ALI CARTER are bordering on insulting. Carter has long been a top-class operator, two World Championship final appearances prove that, and he has started the new season strongly. He was outstanding to come from 5-2 down to beat Mark Williams in Shanghai, equally impressive when winning a deciding frame against Xiao Guodong, and then too good for Mark Selby whom he beat 10-8. Few do that Selby over multiple sessions. As already referenced, his final there with Wilson was a very good one, and there was no shame to then lose to Robertson in Saudi, with the Australian proving unstoppable there even for the mighty O’Sullivan. Given the rich vein of form he finds himself in, you’d have to think Carter will show up well again, and he’s more than capable of another deep run as he bids to keep the ball rolling. At the current odds, Carter looks the value play from the bottom half, with Wilson already heading the staking plan from the top section. Preview published at 1540 BST on 21/08/25