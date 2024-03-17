Snooker betting tips: World Open round one preview and best bets

James Cooper has taken a look at the early World Open matches and recommends best on two outsiders.
1pt Louis Heathcote to beat Ali Carter at 9/2 (Unibet)
1pt Aaron Hill to beat Lyu Haotain at 11/5 (bet365, Unibet)
For those not involved in the Players Championship, Championship League and the lucrative World Masters in Riyadh there’s been a bit of a hiatus after the final Home Nations series event in Llandudno back in mid-February.
We are now at the business end of the season, though, with the World Open a final chance for those not in the Tour Championship or Mixed Doubles to hone their skills before World Championship qualifying in early April.
This is a pivotal event with Crucible seedings at stake, not to mention vital ranking points for those further down the chain so all eyes are on Yushan, which gets under way very early GMT on Monday.
The first match of interest to me is Ali Carter against LOUIS HEATHCOTE as I think the chasm between the two in the betting is a little too wide.
Initially I had planned to side with Heathcote +2.5 frames at 11/8 but unfortunately that price quickly became 6/5 whereas the outright 4/1 (with a smattering of 9/2 available) has held up, so the riskier wager has to now be the way to play this.
It’s been a superb season for Carter so far and while it’s never nice to fall at the final hurdle, he’s lost to the two best players in the world in O’Sullivan and Trump when he has made the last two and with a ticket to Sheffield assured, there should be plenty of satisfaction with how 2023/24 has gone for the Captain.
If you were being ultra-critical, standards have slipped ever so slightly in more recent times, with Carter failing to offer much resistance against Luca Brecel in Saudi Arabia, while he also took just the solitary frame against Elliot Slessor and Sam Craigie in Wales and Germany respectively.
It’s been a bit of a shocker all season for Heathcote if truth be told, failing to reach the last 32 of an event so far.
Coming through the Q School, he has a bit of grace regarding a tour card and a 5-0 win when second favourite against Oliver Lines in Barnsley should give Heathcote a big shot of confidence.
It feels like he’s been around for a long time but aged just 26, there’s still plenty of time for Heathcote to come good as a pro and on raw ability, he definitely has the scope to rate quite a bit higher than his current level.
In this best-of-nine contest, I make it around a 2/7 v 7/2 heat, so there is mileage siding with the underdog at 9/2 with Unibet and 4/1 generally.
As is the case in most sports, all different personalities and styles make up the top echelons, which adds to the fun of trying to solve the puzzle when it comes to gambling.
There are plenty of players on the circuit in which I’m fairly confident I have a pretty good handle on regarding a meaningful rating. Many have their upper peak and lower trough when it comes to performance levels but some are much harder to get to grips with.
AARON HILL is certainly in the latter category and a cursory glance at his season’s results confirm that.
He’s played Fang Zhengyi twice, winning one 4-1 and losing the other by the same score and that exact scenario is mirrored against Jack Lisowski this term.
Factor in a 4-2 win over Mark Selby, too and we’ve clearly got a young player with a very high level of play when he’s in stroke.
He takes on Lyu Haotain, another excellent Chinese player who goes about his business in a quiet but very efficient manner.
Haotain’s season highlight was lowering the colours of Ronnie O’Sullivan in Wuhan (no mean feat at any time, particularly this season) while he may also be remembered for spurning a 4-0 lead in a first-to-five against eventual runner-up Si Jiahui in the first round of the German Masters.
I’d expect this to be a high-quality encounter with Lyu very comfortable playing back in his homeland but Hill has more than an outside squeak in this short format, perhaps more so than odds of 11/5 imply.
Posted at 1835 GMT on 17/03/24
