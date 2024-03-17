Snooker betting tips: World Open round one preview and best bets

For those not involved in the Players Championship, Championship League and the lucrative World Masters in Riyadh there’s been a bit of a hiatus after the final Home Nations series event in Llandudno back in mid-February.

We are now at the business end of the season, though, with the World Open a final chance for those not in the Tour Championship or Mixed Doubles to hone their skills before World Championship qualifying in early April.

This is a pivotal event with Crucible seedings at stake, not to mention vital ranking points for those further down the chain so all eyes are on Yushan, which gets under way very early GMT on Monday.

The first match of interest to me is Ali Carter against LOUIS HEATHCOTE as I think the chasm between the two in the betting is a little too wide.

Initially I had planned to side with Heathcote +2.5 frames at 11/8 but unfortunately that price quickly became 6/5 whereas the outright 4/1 (with a smattering of 9/2 available) has held up, so the riskier wager has to now be the way to play this.

It’s been a superb season for Carter so far and while it’s never nice to fall at the final hurdle, he’s lost to the two best players in the world in O’Sullivan and Trump when he has made the last two and with a ticket to Sheffield assured, there should be plenty of satisfaction with how 2023/24 has gone for the Captain.

If you were being ultra-critical, standards have slipped ever so slightly in more recent times, with Carter failing to offer much resistance against Luca Brecel in Saudi Arabia, while he also took just the solitary frame against Elliot Slessor and Sam Craigie in Wales and Germany respectively.

It’s been a bit of a shocker all season for Heathcote if truth be told, failing to reach the last 32 of an event so far.

Coming through the Q School, he has a bit of grace regarding a tour card and a 5-0 win when second favourite against Oliver Lines in Barnsley should give Heathcote a big shot of confidence.

It feels like he’s been around for a long time but aged just 26, there’s still plenty of time for Heathcote to come good as a pro and on raw ability, he definitely has the scope to rate quite a bit higher than his current level.

In this best-of-nine contest, I make it around a 2/7 v 7/2 heat, so there is mileage siding with the underdog at 9/2 with Unibet and 4/1 generally.