Snooker betting tips: World Grand preview and best bets

The World Grand Prix starts in Hong Kong on Tuesday. James Cooper has picked out three bets, including in the winning nationality market.

Snooker betting tips: World Grand Prix 2pts Elliot Slessor to beat Stuart Bingham at 11/10 (General) 1.5pts Aaron Hill (+2.5 frames) to beat Mark Selby at 7/5 (Betfred) 1pt China Winning Nationality at 5/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It’s a 5am start our time so Stuart Bingham versus ELLIOT SLESSOR will be watched by the purists only but there’s a chance the layers have the wrong favourite here. Slessor will have been extremely frustrated to lose from 3-2 up against Ishpreet Singh Chadha in Berlin last week but it has to be said that this season as a whole has been most productive for Slessor given he finds himself eleventh on the one-year list. Regarded for a while as a high-level tactical and safety player, Slessor has found the necessary improvement in the scoring department in the last couple of seasons, banging in no fewer than sixteen centuries so far this campaign already. From looking at a major crossroads in his career, Bingham has to his credit bounced back really well in the last year or so.

Runner-up in this in 2025, Bingham also reached the final of the Shoot Out this term and his best game remains a match for anyone. There are a few more peaks and troughs in the performance levels of Bingham compared to Slessor, though and the man from the North East, who has won deciders in their last two clashes, is taken to edge the battle again at odds-against. Hill to make Selby work Arriving at Alexandra Palace as the form player, Mark Selby’s performance came as a pretty big shock, losing 6-2 to Xiao Guodong in fairly meek fashion on the opening evening. Selby did negotiate his held over match in Berlin but he squandered a 4-3 lead against Xu Si in round two. The feeling remains with Selby is that there is an air of vulnerability early on in tournaments as when he gets a foothold in an event, he’s extremely difficult to beat in the latter stages. Step forward AARON HILL, who was a very well-touted junior and while it’s taken him a while to fully find his feet on the tour, he now looks pretty established. Hill’s form in recent times hasn’t been sparkling (failed to qualify for Berlin and also lost early in the UK Championship and Scottish Open respectively) but the season as a whole has been pretty profitable, reaching the last 16 of tournaments on three occasions.

"Biggest win of his career!" 🔥



Aaron Hill with his ninth century of the season as he claims victory over Mark Williams 👏#GermanMasters pic.twitter.com/WJOBR9pzZn — Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) January 28, 2025