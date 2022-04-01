For hardcore snooker punters, next week's World Championship qualifiers provide the best betting opportunities of the season, with career-defining moments, both good and bad, as both tour survival and a ticket to the Crucible are at stake.

The reduction to best-of-11 matches until the final qualifying round has in my opinion taken a little of the lustre away from what is a fabulous 10 days of drama. Nevertheless, we work with what we are given and as if often the case, the lower down the pyramid you go in this sport, the better the value to be found.

Anyone availing themselves of the early 4/7 on Louis Heathcote to beat Ben Mertens will already be feeling very happy with themselves and while the early raft of prices have in general been bashed into line, the latest Q School event in Leeds is a form line that may have been overlooked slightly and provides the cornerstone of my bets.

It should be stressed at this point that this column traditionally takes a very regimental approach to betting on snooker, backing almost blindly the model outputs and while that is still in place here to an extent, it’s fair to say that my ratings for amateur players are not as robust as the top 64 in the game.

With that in mind, there is more of a feel element at play here and my hunch is that the level in these WPBSA Q Tour events is pretty strong at present. The two finalists in Leeds a fortnight ago were ROBBIE MCGUIGAN and MICHAEL COLLUMB and the pair look overpriced to continue the good work.

McGuigan announced himself onto the snooker stage when he became the youngest ever winner of the Northern Ireland Amateur Championship last year aged just 17 and that is no mean feat given the area has always been a hotbed for high-quality snooker.

I didn’t catch any of his matches at the Northern Snooker Centre but victory in a competitive heat such as this (beating a couple of very established sorts at that level in Patrick Whelan and Simon Bedford before seeing off Collumb) will give the youngster enormous confidence in his quest to gain compensation for what was a luckless defeat against Mitchell Mann at this stage last year.

McGuigan looked all over the winner when going 5-2 up and had more than his share of chances to close the match out before ultimately falling short. Sure to have derived plenty from that experience, he looks a big price to see off Alfie Burden on Monday.

Aside from a run to the last 32 in Northern Ireland, it’s been pretty slim pickings for Burden back on the main tour this season. He can count himself a little unlucky on the draw front on a couple of occasions but a 5-0 defeat to Dylan Emery and 4-2 reversal against Rory McLeod suggest he is capable of throwing in the odd bad performance and McGuigan’s rapid style could put him on the back foot if the teenager can get into a rhythm.

I had this match as 0.73 Burden v 0.27 McGuigan so around a 4/11 v 11/4 contest, which makes the 100/30 on offer appealing. There is also value in the handicaps but this clash might not be the time to play in those markets so I will swerve that opportunity.