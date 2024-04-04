Snooker betting tips: World Championship Qualifiers preview and best bets

James Cooper starts his World Championship qualifying series with four “to win their group” selections.

Snooker betting tips: World Championship Qualifying 1pt Dominic Dale to win Group 3 at 11/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Martin O'Donnell to win Group 11 at 5/1 (Unibet, Betfred) 0.5pt Michael Holt to win Group 14 at 22/1 (General) 0.5pt Peter Lines to win Group 16 at 125/1 (General)

For the year-long snooker gambler, the World Championship Qualifiers are so much more than a mere aperitif before the big one later in the month. The return of best-of-19 from the off will result in some painful, long-drawn-out affairs but in terms of theatre, the qualifiers can provide unrivalled drama with not just Crucible participation, but careers on the line. The tiered nature of the draw means that low-ranked players must win four matches while those just outside the top 16 need to negotiate just two ties. It’s a format I like as it gives a very realistic opportunity for those struggling badly for wins to pick up a cheque and down the line also provides match-sharp rivals a shot at taking a comparatively big scalp. A total of 128 go to post, comprised of 16 groups of eight and having looked at the lot, I think there are bets to be had in four of them.

Martin O’Donnell

Martin O'Donnell

First up is MARTIN O'DONNELL in Group 11 at 5/1 and it's a bet I like on two counts as he has the game/demeanour to excel in long matches and he has no tour-card concerns (two-year card coupled with the fact he's nicely inside the top 25 on the one-year list). It's fair to say that MOD isn't the quickest player on tour and put simply, I expect him to try and dictate the tempo were he to play Cao Yupeng and then possibly Pang Junxu (though Dylan Emery may have something to say about that). A run to the final of the Welsh Open confirms that O'Donnell has the game to mix it with most (although his route through that week wasn't as exalted as it could have been). O'Donnell will need to win three games to qualify, but even playing the three hardest opponents he could face, I have him a shade under 5/1 to pass the test (1/5*11/8*11/10) so I would make it closer to 4/1 in this section. The next two selections are slightly harder to argue from a mathematical perspective, but at huge odds, I think both PETER LINES (Group 16) and MICHAEL HOLT (Group 14) are well worth a small investment at 125/1 and 22/1 respectively.

Yes, the former is off the tour at present and is in the twilight of his career aside from the Seniors/amateur events but he's been very competitive on the Q Tour this season, winning his home event recently. He's clear favourite to beat Mohamed Ibrahim with me in the opening round and while his opponent level cranks up several notches after, Scott Donaldson, Joe Perry and Ryan Day wouldn't be quite as formidable a path as it perhaps would have been two or three years ago. You pretty much know what you are going to get with Lines and given his nous around the table, three-figure quotes feel a tad insulting. Holt on the other hand will be plying his trade on the main tour again next season following a dominant season on the second tier. His section is one of the deepest with Daniel Wells, who is enjoying a fine season, waiting in round two before a potential clash with Lyu Haotain and then probably Jordan Brown or Ben Woollaston on Judgement Day. What you are getting with Holt though is serious back class and someone who has successfully come through qualifying in the past.

He'll fear no-one and while from a ratings perspective, I can't say that 22/1 is a knocking bet, there are a few other dynamics at play in this format that numbers alone cannot account for. Talented youngster Julien Leclercq was considered at 12/1 but Joe O'Connor is a really tough potential third-round opponent so he's reluctantly passed over, with Group 3 the destination for the final bet. The draw has opened up nicely for DOMINIC DALE, who is 9/2 to win his two games and enjoy a final Sheffield swansong. David Grace is his most likely first obstacle and one I fancy Dale to pass on this season's form (8/13 with me) and while Anthony McGill is a classy final opponent (particularly in matches of this length), he hasn't come close to the top 16 this season, a return of 50k very ordinary for a player of his class. Dale would be around a 5/2 shot with me were he to play McGill with any other opponent a major bonus. Based on those numbers, 4/1 quotes would be very fair, which makes the 11/2 available with Sky Bet appealing. Posted at 1815 BST on 04/04/24