Snooker betting tips: World Championship qualifiers preview and best bets

It’s amateur versus professional, which may in part explain why Ishpreet Singh Chadha is a best priced 1/2 and to be fair to him, Chadha has performed with credit on the tour this year.

Traditional snooker edges are undoubtedly dwindling but layers having to price up low-ranked players against each other in a match length pretty alien to the competitors is certainly an instance where great bets can present themselves and in GAO YANG at 7/4-plus, that looks to be the case here.

Following a minor flirtation with best-of-11 matches post-Covid, the first-to-ten examination returned in 2023 and while that can lead to very long matches, it’s certainly the preferred match length when it comes to betting and indeed watching.

Okay, Stuart Bingham and Luca Brecel weren’t exactly firing on all cylinders at the time, but they still represent big scalps for a player graduating from the Asia-Oceania Tour and on balance, a brace of last-32 appearances is probably a par return for the season so far.

Gao Yang lost his professional status at the end of the 2021-22 season and hasn’t been able to rectify that since, losing out in the final of the WSF Championship (which yielded a tour spot) in February.

Yang opted down that route rather than stay around for the Q Tour and that makes him hard to weigh up but there is a piece of recent head-to-head form at play here, with Yang seeing off Chadha 6-3 in the first round of the UK Championship in November.

The prices that day were 4/6 v 11/8 and while the longer format should in theory help the 'superior' player, I’m not convinced Chadha warrants that tag here, so prices on offer on the outsider for this rematch look generous.

It was a surprise to many when Alexander Ursenbacher lost his tour status after what was a nightmare 2022-23 campaign but he dusted himself down and edged out Barry Pinches to quickly right that wrong in last year’s Q School.

Unfortunately for Ursenbacher (a former Crucible participant) he hasn’t used that as a springboard to success this term, banking just 14k and failing to successfully negotiate the final 64 stage in any regulation-format event.

Opponent IULIAN BOIKO has been hailed as a superstar for some time now despite the fact he’s still only 18 years of age and while he hasn’t established a foothold on the tour (retains amateur status) it’s surely only a matter of time before it all clicks.

Boiko hasn’t really cashed in on the fleeting top-up invites this season and his all-round game has a few floors but if Ursenbacher plays at the level he has been, he certainly has the raw ability to win this so I’m happier taking the 2/1 (21/10 in a place) rather than the +2.5 handicap at even-money.

I mentioned in my 'to qualify' article the importance of experience in the pressure cooker of these lucrative, long-format matches and ALLAN TAYLOR against Vladislav Gradinari looks ripe for a minus handicap wager.

At 15 years of age, it’s probably not a huge surprise that Gradinari has been described as an 'all-out potter' by several that have seen him play and 2024 has unsurprisingly been a tough introduction to life on the Q Tour featuring a lot of hardened match players.

A series of round one exits have ensued against opponents at a lower level than Taylor and it’s not hard to envisage a scenario where Taylor plays percentage snooker and gets the requisite ten frames without his opponent making a meaningful impact.

Using ratings for this is probably unwise but even a conservative view has Taylor at about 4/6 to cover the -4.5 line, so the evens on offer has to be snapped up.

Posted at 1720 GMT on 05/04/24

