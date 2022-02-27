One player who certainly won’t lack for support this week is Matthew Stevens but upon glancing at his record at his home event, a brace of quarter-final appearances is a very modest return for someone with his standing in the game.

Talent-wise he remains a threat to all on his day but the evidence of the last two seasons indicate alarming dips in form, with defeats to Ken Doherty, Si Jiahui (albeit a talented amateur), Hammad Miah and Peter Devlin this season alone testament to a player who is a risky proposition these days.

Opponent LU NING regularly performs at a higher level than that aforementioned quartet and while a brace of 5-4 defeats in quick succession meant early elimination from the European and German Masters respectively, Lu looked much more fluent in the balls when dispatching Peifan Lei 5-0 to book his place for Turkey and he also took care of Lee Walker in qualifying for this.

Lu has been chalked up as a marginal favourite for this best-of-seven clash but he should arguably be a shade shorter than the 4/5 on offer. The current player ratings I have for each calculate Ning’s win percentage at 59% with Stevens at 41%, so odds of 7/10 v 10/7 is how I see this match priced up to 100%.

Wilson too good to ignore

When first looking at the draw, I had Si Jiahui in mind as a possible value outsider against GARY WILSON, particularly on the back of his WSF Championship win. A two-year tour card is his reward and confidence will be high but, as ever, prices dictate bets and I have now gone full circle, siding instead with the man from the north east on the handicap.