Snooker betting tips: Tour Championship 2pts Neil Robertson to win the Tour Championship at 10/3 (General) 1pt Judd Trump/Neil Robertson final at 4/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

NEIL ROBERTSON has enjoyed another excellent campaign, winning the English Open, Players Championship and the Masters, and he looks a good bet to pick up his fourth trophy of the season at this week’s Tour Championship. For good measure, Robertson also reached the final of the World Grand Prix just before Christmas, once again underlining his liking for ITV’s marquee events, and he will return to Newport as defending champion having routed Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-4 in the final of this event 12 months ago. The Australian has probably touched greatness already and if he continues on the same path, there is little doubt he will finish as one of the finest players to ever grace the game. While the success of many young international players has been the story of the snooker season, Robertson has remained top of the tree, with his three wins more than anyone else on the tour has managed. The rankings might say otherwise, but you can make a strong argument for Robertson being the best player in the world at present. Robertson primed for Tour Championship defence The formbook might also suggest that Robertson has gone off the boil just a touch since winning the Players Championship at a canter in February, but I’d be inclined to disagree, instead noting that he has ticked along nicely with a quarter-final appearance at the Welsh Open and a last-16 finish at last week’s Gibraltar Open.

A second Masters crown for Neil Robertson in January

In fact, I’ve always liked the freshness angle with Robertson who has made no secret more recently of his desire to target certain events over others. That was certainly the case last term when Robertson crashed out at the first-round stage in Gibraltar, before winning this tournament just a few weeks later. I’m expecting something very similar this time around and Robertson’s overall record in this event is very strong, with last year’s win backed up by a runner-up finish to O’Sullivan in 2019, when the Rocket was almost untouchable. Another big factor in Robertson’s favour this week is the draw, with his opponent on Tuesday, Mark Allen, still unable to recapture the form that saw him take first prize at the Northern Ireland Open back in October. It’s a match Robertson will surely fancy winning, and he’s 2/5 with Sky Bet to do so. After that, Robertson would face the winner of the match between O’Sullivan and Mark Williams. Robertson prevailed at the end of a memorable match against Williams at the Masters not so long ago, while he has won four of his last five meetings with O’Sullivan. There are never any easy draws in an event made up of the best eight performing players of the season, but all things considered, this is as good as it could have been for Robertson. As such, 10/3 in the outright betting looks very fair. Trump also handed favourable draw This draw really is one of two halves, with Judd Trump fairing similarly well and appearing to hold strong claims of enjoying a good run himself, something he did when making back-to-back semi-finals here in 2019 and 2020.

Is Judd Trump peaking at the right time?

While Trump hasn't been at his consistent, brilliant best this term, he’s still been good enough to win the Champions of Champions and Turkish Masters, as well as reach the final of the Welsh Open, and it’s hard to see him not progressing to another final in Wales. Trump has drawn Luca Brecel, and though the Belgian enjoyed a golden run before Christmas that sealed his place in this event, the UK Championship runner-up and Scottish Open hero has really struggled since Christmas. While Trump has hinted that he might be approaching his best form with the World Championship now on the horizon, Brecel appears to be going the other way. A routine success for Trump surely beckons. Should things go to plan, John Higgins or UK champion Zhao Xintong will await Trump, but the latter has barely won a match since his German Masters victory gave him his second title of the season, while Higgins has appeared to run out of steam since reaching four finals before Christmas. Higgins might still have too much nous for Zhao over two sessions, but his recent head-to-record against Trump doesn’t make for good reading and, like Robertson, Trump will be happy with the cards he has been handed this week.

Judd Trump and Neil Robertson could yet meet in another major final this week

The one negative for Trump backers is that his sparkling best has been seen less often this season than the last couple, and to that end I do think the 10/3 about Robertson rates better value than the 5/2 available about Trump. In truth, Robertson’s overall form has just been that bit stronger. But even Trump’s B-game continues to earn him results and given his favourable draw, I'm keen to add the Trump/Robertson final to the staking plan at 4/1. That seems the most likely scenario to my mind, with Robertson the value call to enhance what has been another memorable season for this Australian winning machine. Preview posted at 1730 BST on 27/03/22