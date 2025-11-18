Snooker betting tips: Riyadh Season Snooker Championship preview and best bets

The snooker season continues apace with the lucrative Snooker Championship commencing on Wednesday. James Cooper previews the action.

Snooker betting tips: Snooker Championship 1pt Ronnie O’Sullivan to win the Snooker Championship at 13/2 (General) 1pt Mark Williams to win the Snooker Championship at 10/1 (General) 1pt Mark Williams to beat Judd Trump -1.5 frames at 12/5 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Scheduling issues dominated the early talk in last week’s Champion of Champions and the game’s elite are clocking up further air miles with a trip to Riyadh for the Snooker Championship, which starts on Wednesday. The event comprises a dozen players: the defending champion Mark Allen (first seed) the current World Champion Zhao Xintong (2), the eight other highest-ranked players after the 2025 Xi’an Grand Prix, and two local wildcards. Ding Junhui and Shaun Murphy must see off their amateur opponents before facing John Higgins and Ronnie O’Sullivan respectively in what is effectively round two. The winners of those clashes then complete the quarter-final draw with every match best-of-seven right up until the final, which is uniquely just best-of-nine in length. The Jasper Carrottesque $1,000,000 golden ball returns and the bumper prize is not just restricted to the first player to do it this time. With the pockets more generous, particularly abroad, the maximum rate is on the rise (we are already at 13 this season) so it wouldn’t be a major surprise were a player to at least have at attempt at the 167-ball.

The tiered nature of the draw makes it a slightly harder assignment for the layers to price up but as was the case in Leicester, I’m very keen to be against Zhao Xintong and Judd Trump at the head of the market. The former played really well against Mark Allen but was very fortunate to defeat Kyren Wilson (I’m pocket talking but it’s correct this time) given a huge fluke helped no end when 5-3 down and having missed what was effectively a match ball blue, Wilson couldn’t get on the final black to complete the clearance and following a Xintong safety error, Wilson missed the elusive final ball, leaving it right over the hole to boot. From 2-0 up, Xintong’s next performance against a seemingly vulnerable Trump was meek to put it mildly and while he remains capable of bursts of genius, he’s definitely struggling to replicate his Sheffield brilliance at present. As for Trump, he emerges with credit for reaching back-to-back finals but he’s clearly not firing on all cylinders either (albeit not at the 10% he was quoted when asked about his game) with his newish cue cited as the main reason. Trump’s unique cue action and sighting of the ball probably exacerbates his reliance on equipment given he’s so dependant on timing. With that in mind, this quick turnaround will surely present a big problem if he ditches his current piece of ash for his old one. He’s too good a player to keep away from the winner’s circle for long and as is evident from his results, he’s far from in the doldrums but he had a soft draw last week and his current shortcomings in the final were brutally exposed at the hands of Mark Selby, who is the master at pouncing on chinks in an opponent’s armour.

