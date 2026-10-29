Snooker betting tips: International Championship outright preview and best bets

Richard Mann went close with a 30/1 finalist at the Northern Ireland Open, and has a strong view on the International Championship which begins on Saturday.
Snooker betting tips: International Championship
2pts Wu Yize to win the International Championship at 6/1 (General)
WU YIZE has enjoyed a meteoric rise to snooker's summit in the last 12 months, the mountain very much scaled at last season’s World Championship in Sheffield as the young potting machine became the second Chinese player to rule the world in as many years.
Wu solidified his position as one of snooker’s elite operators with victory at the Shenzhen Open around a month ago, a significant success being his first title since the Crucible.
As someone like Luca Brecel would attest to, being a first-time world champion isn’t always easy to handle, bringing extra pressures on and off the table, so for Wu to get back to winning ways so quickly will have done him the power of good.
And perhaps more importantly, it was a significant improvement on Wu’s early-season form where he had appeared to be battling for his best snooker, even when reaching the last four of the Shanghai Masters.
Wu warming up nicely
It wasn’t all plain sailing in Shenzhen, but he improved as the week went on, beating Judd Trump with a superb display in the last four and then easily overpowering Yuan Sijun 10-5 in the final.
The 23-year-old looks to be finding his feet now after the emotional rollercoaster of Sheffield, and it seems fair to assume there will be even better to come in the next stage of the campaign, with big tournaments such as the Champion of Champions and UK Championship on the calendar before Christmas.
Having opted to miss last week’s Northern Ireland Open, Wu presumably stayed at home following his win in Shenzhen to prepare for this week, no surprise given he will be keen to mount stern title defence following his brilliant win in this event 12 months ago.
If the World Championship was a significant moment in Wu’s career, victory at this tournament wasn't that far behind, his first ranking title triumph won the hard way, a demolition of Barry Hawkins in the last eight, followed by wins over Xhao Xintong and John Higgins that very much announced his arrival on the big stage.
The snooker he produced that week, particularly in the final when he peeled off four centuries, was world class, and recent signs suggest Wu is brewing towards something similar a year on.
Fresh and hungry following his Belfast no-show, Wu looks to have plenty going for him again. I make him a bet at 6/1 to go back-to-back in Nanjing.
Chang appeals in Murphy absence
Wu finds himself sitting at the top of the top half of the draw, while from the bottom section, Chang Bingyu will be a dangerous opponent for anyone.
Chang had been on a collision course with Shaun Murphy in the last 16, but the latter has now pulled out for medical reasons.
Winner of the Wuhan Open earlier in the season, Chang is a real talent and very good when on song, so isn't to be underestimated.
No O'Sullivan but Hill dangerous
Don’t discount a deep run from Aaron Hill who came through qualifying well and has the attacking game to make an impact.
Hill was a quarter-finalist at the British Open earlier in the season and could give 50/1 backers a run for their money.
Back in the top half, Kyren Wilson will need to have recharged quickly from his win in Belfast, while the aforementioned Trump finds himself drawn in and around some dangerous operators.
There will be no Ronnie O’Sullivan in Nanjing, something British fans are now more accustomed to than his legion of Chinese supporters will be, but this is still a strong event that will take plenty of winning.
I’ll keep things simple, going solo with the defending champion for whom everything appears in place for another bold sight.
Preview posted at 15:00 GMT on 29/10/26
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