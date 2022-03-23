James Cooper has looked through the first-round matches at Gibraltar Open and has three bets to consider.
3pts Steven Hallworth to beat Fraser Patrick at 4/6 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Ashley Hugill to beat Fan Zhengyi at 7/4 (General)
1pt over 5.5 frames in Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ben Woollaston match at evens (Sky Bet)
With next week’s Tour Championship restricted to the season’s elite eight, the Gibraltar Open is the final place to accrue valuable ranking points before the pressure cooker of the World Championship Qualifiers and the main event itself next month.
When I first scanned the first-round matches for Gibraltar, I expected there to be a raft of non-runners coupled with several glaringly-obvious bets as compilers struggle to price up those at the foot of the rankings or off the tour altogether. Neither eventuality has actually occurred but, as ever, when there are 64 ties to go at, there’s apparent value to be had in three matches.
First up is STEVEN HALLWORTH against Fraser Patrick and while the latter has amassed more prize money this season, a deeper look reveals that Hallworth has been unlucky with the level of opponent he has faced.
A quick 'strength of schedule' calculator I employ (the bigger the number, the harder the schedule) reveals that both players have faced a raft of better-than-average opponents this term. In Patrick’s case the number is 55.3 on my scale, while Hallworth’s is even higher at 57.9.
When you consider neither has enjoyed a particularly deep run in any event, it can be argued that both have been in better form than the bare win-loss records suggest.
That said, I do believe Hallworth is the better player and he comes out as the 0.65 favourite with me – roughly 8/15 versus 15/8 Patrick – in this best-of-seven frames clash. As such, the 4/6 on offer with Coral is more than acceptable.
For those wishing to play at slightly longer odds, the 5/4 Hallworth -1.5 frames is a touch of value but offers less EV than the win bet and given the pressure on players this week, a win at all costs will be Hallworth’s approach.
It probably goes without saying that the biggest mover in my ratings list this season is Fan Zhengyi following his phenomenal European Masters success last month.
For a twenty-one-year-old to do that at this stage of career, particularly given there were no prior signs he was ready to elevate his game to that level, is some feat and like compatriot Xintong next month, he is a head-scratcher for punters when assessing true ability in the short term.
In my day-to-day job, you would attach the Timeform p to Zhengyi’s current rating but as things stand, betting purely on the model outputs, ASHLEY HUGILL is a bet at 7/4 in Friday’s clash and it’s a position I am comfortable with given Hugill’s promising season.
Hugill has already seen off the likes of Liam Highfield, Ali Carter, Jack Lisowski, Mark Davis and Kyren Wilson this term so has no reason to fear Fan, and I make this a 0.61 Fan v 0.39 Hugill game.
A price between 6/4 and 13/8 is therefore more accurate and while this may look foolish down the line if Zhengyi is the real deal, Hugill remains a wager at the general price of 7/4.
The practice of yardstick handicapping in horse racing (rating a race around a reliable performer) seems to be a thing of the past as analysis has improved, and it’s clearly not something I would use in head-to-head snooker, but if I were to go down that route, Ben Woollaston would probably be the man I would choose.
His rating with me barely deviates season upon season as in short, he tends to see off inferior players in the manner one would expect, while often losing to superior players in similar fashion.
As a punter, it can certainly be argued that opposing talented yet inconsistent players is the more fruitful betting proposition, but having an established handle on a player can also be beneficial and the Woollaston against O’Sullivan match-up looks a pretty good avenue to draw a firm conclusion.
I make the match a 0.78 v 0.22 clash which is pretty much in line with most compilers, but the OVER 5.5 MATCH FRAMES outcome at evens with Sky Bet is a shade too big in my opinion.
Using the aforementioned best-of-seven frames prices, the prospect of over five frames being played is 0.54 (17/20) with me and when you consider O’Sullivan’s comparatively-low conversion rate covering the pre-game supremacy compared to matches won this season, it’s clear that Ronnie has found a way to win ugly.
That suits this wager down to the ground and with Woollaston expected to be very competitive, there’s clear mileage in siding with overs.
Preview posted at 0900 GMT on 23/03/22
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.in siding with overs.