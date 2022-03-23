With next week’s Tour Championship restricted to the season’s elite eight, the Gibraltar Open is the final place to accrue valuable ranking points before the pressure cooker of the World Championship Qualifiers and the main event itself next month.

When I first scanned the first-round matches for Gibraltar, I expected there to be a raft of non-runners coupled with several glaringly-obvious bets as compilers struggle to price up those at the foot of the rankings or off the tour altogether. Neither eventuality has actually occurred but, as ever, when there are 64 ties to go at, there’s apparent value to be had in three matches.

Hallworth can punish Patrick

First up is STEVEN HALLWORTH against Fraser Patrick and while the latter has amassed more prize money this season, a deeper look reveals that Hallworth has been unlucky with the level of opponent he has faced.

A quick 'strength of schedule' calculator I employ (the bigger the number, the harder the schedule) reveals that both players have faced a raft of better-than-average opponents this term. In Patrick’s case the number is 55.3 on my scale, while Hallworth’s is even higher at 57.9.

When you consider neither has enjoyed a particularly deep run in any event, it can be argued that both have been in better form than the bare win-loss records suggest.

That said, I do believe Hallworth is the better player and he comes out as the 0.65 favourite with me – roughly 8/15 versus 15/8 Patrick – in this best-of-seven frames clash. As such, the 4/6 on offer with Coral is more than acceptable.

For those wishing to play at slightly longer odds, the 5/4 Hallworth -1.5 frames is a touch of value but offers less EV than the win bet and given the pressure on players this week, a win at all costs will be Hallworth’s approach.