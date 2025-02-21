Snooker betting tips: Best bets for the World Open

Written off as a 10/11 pick ‘em clash (for what it’s worth I have MOD 10/11 against Holt 11/10 betting to 100%) and move on was what I was expecting to see when the prices were published but the market disagrees as Holt is a best price of 8/11 against 6/5 O’Donnell.

When the draw for the World Open was released, punters could be forgiven for quickly scanning by the Michael Holt v MARTIN O’DONNELL encounter.

Recent matches do carry more weight but O’Donnell, a ranking finalist in Wales just over a year ago, has a far more persuasive body of work in the last few seasons and has had a higher rating that Holt with me since I’ve been keeping records.

As far as O’Donnell is concerned, it’s been steadier stuff, though he chose the right tournament to win back-to-back matches when banking £11k in the Saudi Arabia Masters.

It’s great to see Holt back on the tour and his run to the UK Championship quarter-final is the best collective form on offer so far this season between the pair.

The pair’s win-loss record this term is very similar (though Holt has had the slightly harder schedule) and so too are their break-building numbers.

With a two-year card secured, Holt doesn’t have to worry about the one-year list and as for O’Donnell, he’s inside the top 50 so tour survival is very much in his own hands.

A cagey match still seems very likely given their playing styles but O’Donnell looks a no-brainer bet at the general 11/10 or 6/5 offered in a couple of places.

Sunny delight

It’s far to say that the pandemic hit the overseas players on the tour really hard, perhaps none more so than SUNNY AKANI.

The popular Thai player looked to be really finding his feet on the tour in 2018/19 but reportedly suffered with long Covid when the sport resumed which severely hampered his practice for a player previously known for his serious work ethic up in Darlington.

He ended up dropping off the tour in the spring of 2022 and didn’t reclaim his professional status at the first attempt having left the UK.

Akani did get it right last year via the Asia and Oceania Q School and while he hasn’t contested every event open to him this term, he’s made a really positive return to top-level snooker.

Eight wins from 15 matches is more than respectable record in what has a been a fairly tough schedule, with wins over John Higgins and Mark Williams (to qualify for this) particularly impressive.

Aaron Hill has been far more active this season and at 57th place on the one-year list, a win here or in a Sheffield qualifier will go a long way to ensuring he's a professional for another year.

Like Holt, Akani doesn’t have to worry about that this time and that relative freedom may well help his cause were this to get very close.

Due to his fleeting appearances and false position in the rankings, in many mays Akani is a tough one to assess but I’ve got him clear favourite for this one rather than the 10/11 the pair on offer across the board.

No Miah formality

One player who will doubtless end up needing a couple of World Championship qualifying wins in April to retain his playing privileges is HAMMAD MIAH, unless he can pull off a big upset against Kyren Wilson in China.

With Wilson arguably the second best player in the game at present, that seems most unlikely, hence the world champion's price of 1/14 to advance.