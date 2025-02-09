Snooker betting tips: Best bets and round one preview for the Welsh Open

James Cooper takes a look at the early action in the final Home Nations event of the season and recommends two bets.

Snooker betting tips: Welsh Open 1.5pts Jamie Jones (+1.5 frames) to beat Si Jiahui at 21/20 (Betfred) 1.5pts Over 5.5 frames in Neil Robertson v Mark Davis at Evs (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The first match of interest is the Monday morning clash between Si Jiahui and JAMIE JONES, with the latter looking a value proposition in his home event. Jiahui remains one of the brightest prospects in the game but he’s arguably been put in the shade slightly by compatriot Wu Yize in recent times. A run to the World Championship semi-final in 2023 showcased Jiahui’s immense talent and while I originally had him down as a potential short-format specialist given his long-potting prowess, in truth he has the tools to excel over any match length. That said, he’s probably the most attacking player in the game at present and there are inevitable peaks and troughs when you play the game as open as JIiahui does. His results this season reflect that.

He was outplayed by the aforementioned Yize at York and following a routine 4-1 win over compatriot Mai Hailong in the Scottish Open, Jiahui failed to win a frame against Jack Lisowski and Zac Surety in his next two matches, the latter defeat in what was a very quick affair just before Christmas trying to qualify for the World Open. Mixed results in the Championship League have followed in 2025, winning a group before propping up the table in the next set of fixtures, while Jiahui didn’t look particularly comfortable to me at the Ally Pally when Mark Allen brushed him aside. What are the best bets? We are back in calmer waters at Llandudno but Jamie Jones has the firepower to ask some serious questions of the Chinese youngster. Jones hasn’t gone beyond the third round of an event this season, which is a shade disappointing, but there have been a few more positive signs of late. The Welshman made a trio of 50+ breaks each occasion in best-of-seven wins over Oliver Lines and Ian Burns respectively and also has the World Open to look forward to later in the month courtesy of a 5-3 victory over Liam Pullen. In terms of the match probabilities here, It’s an 8/15 v 15/8 clash with me and on that frame-by-frame basis, Jones is at 52% to win three frames before Jiahui can close the game out. The freely-available even-money looks fine, with the 21/20 on offer with Betfred worth snapping up. Click here to back Jones (+1.5 frames) with Sky Bet Robertson set for tough test Another match where I think the underdog has a slightly better chance than the layers is Mark Davis taking on Neil Robertson but instead of backing Davis +2.5 at 4/6, I will play OVER 5.5 FRAMES at even-money with Sky Bet.

Neil Robertson may not have it all his own way