Snooker betting tips and analysis: Wuhan Open Snooker preview and best bets

We’re at the quarter-final stage of the Wuhan Open and James Cooper takes a look at the state of play, recommending one outright bet and one match wager.
1pt Mark Allen to win the Wuhan Open at 6/1 (General)
1pt Tom Ford to beat Judd Trump at 11/4 (Bet365)
With John Higgins and Mark Selby early casualties, the top half has seemingly opened up nicely for Judd Trump, who chases a quick-fire double on the back of his English Open triumph on Sunday.
The market reflects that though, as he’s a 7/4 joint-favourite with Ronnie O’Sullivan in most places, and while the bottom section is undoubtedly a classier quartet, the layers look to have underestimated MARK ALLEN slightly.
As the above table hopefully illustrates, I’d have Allen at closer to 9/2 to successfully pass this test with his strike-rate in the last year or so hard to argue with in what is such a competitive era.
O’Sullivan, as ever, is the acid test for all players, but a best-of-11 semi-final is the right sort of match length at this stage of a tournament to take the standard-setter on and Allen should be brimming with confidence, with 5-4 and 5-2 wins over Si Jiahui and Jack Lisowski respectively probably the most persuasive combined pieces of form in the tournament from those still standing.
The four quarter-finals have been priced up and the Trump against TOM FORD tie looks the match to focus on, with the prices slightly too far apart for me.
Match prices of 2/5 v 5/2 based on my individual frame prices look fair for this best-of-nine encounter and what is without question is that the mercurial Ford can match it with anyone in the balls.
With that in mind, the 11/4 available is worth snapping up.
Posted at 1730 BST on 12/10/23
