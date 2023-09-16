Snooker betting tips and analysis: Wuhan Open Snooker preview and best bets

The market reflects that though, as he’s a 7/4 joint-favourite with Ronnie O’Sullivan in most places, and while the bottom section is undoubtedly a classier quartet, the layers look to have underestimated MARK ALLEN slightly.

With John Higgins and Mark Selby early casualties, the top half has seemingly opened up nicely for Judd Trump, who chases a quick-fire double on the back of his English Open triumph on Sunday.

As the above table hopefully illustrates, I’d have Allen at closer to 9/2 to successfully pass this test with his strike-rate in the last year or so hard to argue with in what is such a competitive era.

O’Sullivan, as ever, is the acid test for all players, but a best-of-11 semi-final is the right sort of match length at this stage of a tournament to take the standard-setter on and Allen should be brimming with confidence, with 5-4 and 5-2 wins over Si Jiahui and Jack Lisowski respectively probably the most persuasive combined pieces of form in the tournament from those still standing.

The four quarter-finals have been priced up and the Trump against TOM FORD tie looks the match to focus on, with the prices slightly too far apart for me.

Match prices of 2/5 v 5/2 based on my individual frame prices look fair for this best-of-nine encounter and what is without question is that the mercurial Ford can match it with anyone in the balls.

With that in mind, the 11/4 available is worth snapping up.

Posted at 1730 BST on 12/10/23

