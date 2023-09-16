Snooker betting tips and analysis: Snooker preview and best bets

It was great to see top-tier snooker return to China this week and at the time of writing, it’s been a superb spectacle showcasing the talent of the sport’s elite.

There’s little time for rest though in what is an intense snooker period with five tournaments (along with Scottish Open qualifiers) to be completed by mid-November.

Qualifying for the International Championship starts at Ponds Forge on Monday with best-of-11 matches to earn the right to play at the event proper.

The most intriguing match from a betting point of view by some way is the Chinese affair between YUAN SIJUN and Long Zehuang given the big difference in opinion between my tissue and what is available.

These outliers are why betting during the season’s infancy is probably the most volatile as form lines haven’t settled down and I make Yuan a much shorter price than the 1/3 available to pass this test (nearer 1/5).

There are a couple of caveats in that my rating on Zehuang clearly isn’t a robust one given this is his first season as a professional (albeit quite late in the day aged 26) and anyone good enough to come through CBSA qualifying has to command respect.

Zehuang also emerged with credit in the opening Championship League, drawing all three games against established tour players in phase two having come through his first group, but he’s found the going harder since, losing to Scott Donaldson, Ryan Day and Ashley Hugill respectively.