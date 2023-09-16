Snooker betting tips and analysis: Snooker preview and best bets

James Cooper kicks off his new snooker betting column with a look at the International Championship qualifiers, where Yuan Sijun looks underrated by the laters.
2pts Yuan Sijun to beat Long Zehuang -2.5 frames at evens (Paddy Power, bet365)
1pt Yuan Sijun to beat Long Zehuang -3.5 frames at 2/1 (bet365)
1pt over 9.5 frames in Robbie Williams against Ben Mertens at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
It was great to see top-tier snooker return to China this week and at the time of writing, it’s been a superb spectacle showcasing the talent of the sport’s elite.
There’s little time for rest though in what is an intense snooker period with five tournaments (along with Scottish Open qualifiers) to be completed by mid-November.
Qualifying for the International Championship starts at Ponds Forge on Monday with best-of-11 matches to earn the right to play at the event proper.
The most intriguing match from a betting point of view by some way is the Chinese affair between YUAN SIJUN and Long Zehuang given the big difference in opinion between my tissue and what is available.
These outliers are why betting during the season’s infancy is probably the most volatile as form lines haven’t settled down and I make Yuan a much shorter price than the 1/3 available to pass this test (nearer 1/5).
There are a couple of caveats in that my rating on Zehuang clearly isn’t a robust one given this is his first season as a professional (albeit quite late in the day aged 26) and anyone good enough to come through CBSA qualifying has to command respect.
Zehuang also emerged with credit in the opening Championship League, drawing all three games against established tour players in phase two having come through his first group, but he’s found the going harder since, losing to Scott Donaldson, Ryan Day and Ashley Hugill respectively.
By contrast, a narrow 5-4 defeat to Jamie Jones ended Yuan's European Masters campaign at the first hurdle but he’s since followed that with a trio of comprehensive wins by a combined frame score of 13-2.
The handicap markets look the way to make this pay as I make Sijun 4/7 per frame against 7/4 Zehuang which returns 8/11 -2.5 frames and 6/4 -3.5 frames. On that basis, the even-money and 2/1 on those eventualities both need to be snapped up.
The other tie of interest is Robbie Williams against Ben Mertens but away from the match result, which is priced up as you would expect, the odds-against quote of 10+ FRAMES is appealing.
This will be a slight clash of styles between opponents at different stages of their careers but on ratings we have evenly-matched players and on the 9.5 frames line, I’d have overs as very marginal favourite.
Posted at 1345 BST on 16/09/2023
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.